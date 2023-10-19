India vs Bangladesh Live Score Ball by Ball, World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Bangladesh from Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (2 Runs) 2 runs.
4.5 overs (0 Run) Overpitched and on middle, Tanzid Hasan drills it towards mid on.
4.4 overs (0 Run) Another brilliant inswinging yorker from Bumrah, on middle, Tanzid Hasan is late as he tries to work it away and misses to get hit on the pads.
4.3 overs (0 Run) Pitched up but way outside off, angling further away, Tanzid Hasan throws his bat at it but fails to conect.
4.2 overs (1 Run) Litton Das finally gets off the mark! This is full and on middle, Litton Das tucks it towards mid-wicket for a run.
4.1 overs (1 Run) Jasprit Bumrah nails the yorker this time, on middle, Tanzid Hasan somehow manages to get some bat on it as the ball deflects onto his boot and the batters scampers across for a single.
3.6 overs (0 Run) Short of a length and outside off, Litton Das shoulders arms to it.
3.5 overs (0 Run) Mohammed Siraj lands this on a good length and on off, nips back in, Litton Das watches it through and steers it towards point. Das has faced 12 balls now without opening his account.
3.4 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and around off again, Litton Das bunts it towards backward point.
3.3 overs (0 Run) Length again, on off, Litton Das taps it towards point.
3.2 overs (1 Run) On a length and around off, Tanzid Hasan stays back and guides it towards third man for a single.
3.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller one and on off, shaping in, Tanzid Hasan mistimes his drive towards mid off.
2.6 overs (0 Run) A maiden over from Bumrah! He goes back to his hard length and outside off, shaping away, Litton Das lets it go to the keeper.
2.5 overs (0 Run) Goes fuller this time, on middle, swinging in a long way, Litton Das looks to flick it away but misses and gets hit on the pads. Das is yet to get off the mark and the dot balls are piling up.
2.4 overs (0 Run) On a length and on off, Litton Das stabs it towards point. Four dots now!
2.3 overs (0 Run) A peach of a delivery! Jasprit Bumrah lands this on a good length around off, the ball nips back in sharply after hitting the deck, Litton Das plays for the swing away and gets cramped as the ball hits him high on the pads. There is a slight appeal for LBW, but turned down.
2.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, on off, Litton Das dabs it towards backward point.
2.1 overs (0 Run) Jasprit Bumrah bowls this on a hard length and just around off, straightens after hitting the deck, Litton Das leaves it alone.
1.6 overs (0 Run) Mohammed Siraj serves this on a good length, on middle, Tanzid Hasan shuffles across and tries to slog it across the line but misses and gets hit high on the pads as the ball goes nowhere.
1.5 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and on off once again, Tanzid Hasan keeps it out to the off side.
1.4 overs (0 Run) On a length and around off, Tanzid Hasan gets behind the line of it and pats it down to the left of short covers.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Pitched up again from Siraj, on middle, Tanzid Hasan tucks it towards mid on this time.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Full again, on middle, shaping away, Tanzid Hasan knocks it with a straight bat towards mid off.
1.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Just wide! Mohammed Siraj begins with a fuller delivery around off, Tanzid Hasan strides forward and drives it uppishly but just out of the reach of the diving short cover fielder as the ball races to the fence for the first boundary of the match.
Mohammed Siraj to steam in from the other end.
0.6 over (0 Run) Fuller one and around middle this time, Litton Das defends it out well to the right of the bowler. Only one run from the first over then!
0.5 over (0 Run) BEAUTY! Jasprit Bumrah lands this on a good length and on off, nips away a shy bit after hitting the deck, Litton Das prods forward to block but gets beaten on the outside edge.
0.4 over (0 Run) This is pitched up and on the sixth stump line, shaping away a bit, Litton Das offers no shot at it.
0.3 over (1 Run) Tanzid Hasan and Bangladesh are underway now! Jasprit Bumrah pulls his length back this time, on off, Tanzid Hasan taps it wide of covers for a single.
0.2 over (0 Run) Goes touch fuller this time, on off again, angling away, Tanzid Hasan lets it go to the keeper.
0.1 over (0 Run) Jasprit Bumrah starts with a good-length delivery around off, shaping further away a bit too much, Tanzid Hasan leaves it alone.
Done with the pre-match formalities and it is now time to get the match started. The bell is rung by the President of the MCA to mark the beginning of play as the Indian team can be seen in a huddle before taking their places on the field. Tanzid Hasan and Litton Das are the openers for Bangladesh. Jasprit Bumrah has the brand-new ball in hand and is raring to go. A couple of slips in place, let's play...
Just a few minutes left now for the contest to get underway but first, the two teams line up along with their mascots and the officials. It is time for the respective national anthems of the two teams to be played and first, it will be the national anthem of Bangladesh, followed by the Indian national anthem.
Rohit Sharma, the captain of India says that they would have bowled first anyways. Adds that what they are doing is working for them and they do not want to change much. Tells that travelling from one place to another is a challenge but the team is in a good shape. Informs they are unchanged.
Bangladesh skipper, Najmul Hossain Shanto says that they will bat first and says that it is a proud moment for him and his family to be captaining the national team. Mentions that the pitch and weather seem nice and they will look to put runs on the board. Adds that Shakib Al Hasan is out and it is a big blow but Nasum Ahmed comes in and he can do a good job. Adds that they have some good memories against India and hopes for a good match. Also says that he didn't know they were playing against India for the first time in India after 25 years and ends by informing that apart from Shakib, Taskin Ahmed is also out and Hasan Mahmud replaces him.
India (Unchanged Playing XI) - Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.
Bangladesh (Playing XI) - Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (C), Mehidy Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (WK), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Nasum Ahmed (In place of Shakib Al Hasan), Hasan Mahmud (In place of Taskin Ahmed), Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman.
TOSS - Bangladesh have won the toss and they elected to BAT first.
UPDATE - Big news coming from the Bangladesh camp as Shakib Al Hasan is not playing due to a quad injury. Najmul Hossain Shanto to lead the side.
PITCH REPORT - Sanjay Manjrekar and Irfan Pathan are pitchside. Sanjay starts by saying that it is a good pitch and there are runs to be scored but the seamers won't mind bowling first and reckons it won't turn much. Irfan then adds that it is a definition of a true pitch where you can bat well and a good seamer can get good purchase as well. Adds that it is a hard pitch and a black soil pitch and it will be a high-scoring game. Also, he adds that the pacers might look to use the bouncer more rather than pitching it up but the lines have to be tight. Sanjay mentions that there won't be any changes to the Indian side and Rohit Sharma himself might bowl if it turns rather than bringing in Ravichandran Ashwin due to the left-handers in the opposition. Irfan rounds off by saying that if anyone will get turn on this pitch, it will be Kuldeep Yadav.
Shubman Gill is down for a quick chat. Gill says that it is very important for him to stick to the basics and have a positive mindset. Adds that the World Cup experience has been great and to play his first game against Pakistan was unreal and hopes that they can keep the winning run going. On Rohit Sharma, he says that it doesn't change the way he plays and Rohit is an aggressive player and plays the way he wants to play. On playing in Pune, he says that given it is a smallish ground, hopefully, they can get good runs on the board for their bowlers to defend. Mentions that it is about not losing early wickets and then being able to get those big runs in the middle overs.
Bangladesh, on the other hand, have been inconsistent in this competition and will be desperate to get back to winning ways after two defeats. Their main issue is their top order and they will hope that Litton Das can find his form back and perform in this game while Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim have always been the ones to take them out of difficult situations. Captain Shakib has a good record against India with both bat and ball and in Mehidy Hasan they now have another decent all-rounder. However, if they really want to challenge the hosts, they might have to do it without Shakib who is a doubt for this game and the pacers will need to step up their game. Let's see who comes out on top. Toss and team news in a bit.
Rohit Sharma and his men have lived up to the favourites tag so far and will want to continue the momentum. The top order has fired well after a collapse in the first game and four batters have registered fifty-plus scores which also includes a ton from the skipper himself. Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav have been brilliant and troubled the batters in all three games while Ravindra Jadeja has used his experience well too and they could prove to be the difference again in this match.
Hello and a warm welcome folks! After starting their World Cup campaign in fine fashion with three straight wins, the hosts, India, have their eyes set on Bangladesh to maintain the unbeaten run. However, a few of the recent results have gone in the way of the Bangla Tigers, 3 wins in the last 4 matches to be precise, giving them a big confidence boost and making this contest even more exciting to watch.
... MATCH DAY ...
Follow the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 5.2 overs, Bangladesh are 14/0. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 today match between India and Bangladesh. Everything related to India and Bangladesh match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with India vs Bangladesh live score. Do check for India vs Bangladesh scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.