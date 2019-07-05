India will have a final chance, ahead of the semi-finals, to reassess their problems and work on the middle-order in their final World Cup 2019 league match against an already knocked-out Sri Lanka at the Headingley in Leeds on Saturday. Despite contributing regularly in the World Cup 2019, MS Dhoni has found himself under constant criticism for his slow approach. Kedar Jadhav, who was in the thick of the things for similar reasons, was replaced by wicket-keeper batsman Dinesh Karthik in the previous match. But even Dinesh Karthik failed to impress his first World Cup match, leaving the middle-order woes unsolved. Already assured of the second spot and a last-four spot, a win against Sri Lanka can take India to the top of the points table provided Australia lose their final game against the already ousted South Africa.