World Cup 2019, England vs New Zealand: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming

England and New Zealand head into their final World Cup 2019 group match on Wednesday, each knowing that a win would see them into the semi-finals. Even a defeat would not spell the end of either team's chances of emerging as one of the top four from the 10-team round-robin phase. Were England to lose in Chester-le-Street, Pakistan could leapfrog them into the top four with victory over Bangladesh. Given that they play each other in their final pool match, only one of Bangladesh -- who also still have to face India -- or Pakistan can draw level with New Zealand in the event the Black Caps lose on Wednesday. And, with both Asian teams well behind on net run-rate, it would take a big New Zealand loss allied to a commanding Pakistan victory or two Bangladesh wins by big margins, to deny the 2015 losing finalists a place in the last four.

When is the England vs New Zealand World Cup 2019 match?

The England vs New Zealand World Cup 2019 match will be played on July 3, 2019 (Wednesday).

Where will the England vs New Zealand World Cup 2019 match be played?

The England vs New Zealand World Cup 2019 match will be played at Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street.

What time does the England vs New Zealand World Cup 2019 match begin?

The England vs New Zealand World Cup 2019 match will begin at 03:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the England vs New Zealand World Cup 2019 match?

The England vs New Zealand World Cup 2019 match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the England vs New Zealand World Cup 2019 match?

The live streaming of the England vs New Zealand World Cup 2019 match will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)