World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

Sunil Gavaskar Explains Why MS Dhoni Has To Play A "Massive" Role For India In World Cup 2019

Updated: 02 May 2019 19:14 IST

Helping captain Virat Kohli and helping India post defendable totals are two major responsibilities MS Dhoni will have to take up, Gavaskar said.

MS Dhoni's role in the middle order will be vital in India's World Cup 2019 campaign, Gavaskar said © AFP

Backing MS Dhoni to carry on his run of form from the Indian Premier League (IPL) to the upcoming World Cup, former India captain Sunil Gavaskar said Dhoni will have a “massive” role to play in India's campaign. "I think it will be very important because we have a fabulous top-three. But in case the top-three don't make their usual contribution, then Dhoni's contribution down the order, whether it's at number four or five, will make a big difference in India posting a defendable total," Gavaskar told PTI on Thursday.

Gavaskar also spoke highly of Dhoni's wicketkeeping skills and how they aid skipper Virat Kohli in making field placements. "We have seen the wicketkeeping skills that he has. But more importantly, as somebody who stands close to the wicket, guiding the spinners where to bowl, guiding the other bowlers also where to bowl and making those little field adjustments (Dhoni's role will be massive)," Gavaskar said.

"Virat Kohli, whose brilliant fielding makes it imperative for him to stand in the deep, at long-off or long-on, is unable to see those little changes like the backward point fielder moving a little bit to his right or a little bit to his left,” he added.

Gavaskar also said the fact that Dhoni has already led India to the 2011 World Cup triumph would make his experience all the more valuable. "When you have somebody who's actually been in a position where he's taken the stress and taken the team to a win as he did in 2011 (World Cup), that is invaluable in your team,” he said.     

"So Dhoni's contribution is going to be massive," Gavaskar signed off.

(With PTI inputs)

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team MS Dhoni Sunil Gavaskar World Cup 2019 Cricket
Highlights
  • Dhoni has to bat at No.4 or No.5 for India, Gavaskar said
  • Dhoni's insights from behind the stumps will be invaluable, he also said
  • Dhoni's experience of having won the 2011 World Cup is an asset, he said
