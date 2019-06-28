 
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19
Match 35, Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street, Jun 28, 2019
Sri Lanka SL
VS
SA South Africa
Sri Lanka vs South Africa Live Score, World Cup 2019: South Africa Opt To Bowl Against Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka vs South Africa Live Score, 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup: Sri Lanka are currently on seventh place in the points table.

Sri Lanka will look to draw inspiration from their win over England and try to keep their semi-final hopes alive with a win over South Africa in their World Cup 2019 clash at the Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street on Friday. By contrast South Africa, who have already been knocked out of World Cup 2019, will only have pride to play for. With two wins, Sri Lanka are currently at the seventh spot with six points and need to win all of their remaining three matches to harbour hopes of a semi-final berth. Last edition's semi-finalists, South Africa were knocked out of the World Cup 2019 following a 49-run loss to Pakistan. (LIVE SCORECARD)

  • 14:36 (IST)Jun 28, 2019

    Two changes for South Africa!

    Dwaine Pretorius and Jean-Paul Duminy comes in for South Africa in place of Lungi Ngidi and David Miller.
  • 14:33 (IST)Jun 28, 2019

    South Africa won the toss!

    Faf du Plessis calls it right and opts to field against Sri Lanka.
  • 14:32 (IST)Jun 28, 2019

    South Africa have suffered five defeats so far!

    South Africa have just managed to defeat Afghanistan in this World Cup, apart from that they have lost to England, India, New Zealand, Bangladesh and Pakistan. With five setbacks in seven games, South Africa along with Afghanistan and West Indies are out of contention for a place in the semi-finals.
  • 14:20 (IST)Jun 28, 2019

    Here's a look all the maximums from the last game!

    While we wait for the toss, here's a look all the maximums from yesterday's game between India and West Indies. MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma were on song for India while for the Windies, it was Sheldon Cottrell who cleared the ropes.
  • 14:13 (IST)Jun 28, 2019

    Huge game for different reasons for both sides!

    While a semi-final position is at stake for Sri Lanka, South Africa will play for pride as they are out of contention for the knockouts.
  • 14:00 (IST)Jun 28, 2019

    Can Lasith Malinga produce another magical performance?

    Sri Lanka will look to their veteran fast-bowler Lasith Malinga to help them stay alive in this World Cup.
  • 13:41 (IST)Jun 28, 2019

    Hello and welcome!

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the match number 35 of the World Cup 2019. Today it is Sri Lanka who takes on South Africa to keep their semis hopes alive. 
