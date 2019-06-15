9.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end Powerplay 1 and Sri Lanka are well on top after this. They are 87 for no loss. Length and on off, it is kept out.
Live Score
9.5 overs (1 Run) Perera again slaps this through covers for one.
9.4 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! Australia have lost their review in Powerplay 1 itself. Desperate to be honest. It was more in hope. Richardson bowls this outside off, Perera looks to guide it down to third man but misses. Carey takes it and appeals. Richardson puts in a very confident one. The umpire turns it down though. Kane convinces his captain to go for the review and Finch does so. Replays roll in and they show absolutely nothing.
9.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Stand and deliver! Perera stands tall and smashes this short ball over the mid-wicket fielder. Boundary.
9.2 overs (2 Runs) On the shorter side, Perera looks to pull but does not get it off the middle. It goes through square leg for a couple.
9.1 overs (1 Run) On the pads, this is worked through square leg for one.
8.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR MORE! This is a tremendous start for Sri Lanka. This is on the pads, Perera works it fine on the leg side and it races to the fence. Huge over, 18 from it. Only 256 more needed.
8.5 overs (0 Run) Good length and it is kept out.
8.4 overs (1 Run) On the pads, this is worked through square leg for one.
8.3 overs (5 Runs) FOUR OVERTHROWS! Five in total! Runs are flowing here! First, it is a very risky single as Perera pushes it to mid on. The fielder there has a shy at the non-striker's end but misses. There is no one backing up and the ball races to the fence.
8.2 overs (2 Runs) Excellent running! Perera works this with soft hands. The weight on the shot is perfect and the batters take two.
8.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Outrageous! That shot had so much of Sanath Jayasuriya in it. Jason bowls this full and outside off, Perera lifts it over covers and the connection is such that it goes all the way.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Tickles it behind square leg and retains strike. 8 from the over.
7.5 overs (2 Runs) Picks up a short ball and hammers his pull shot down to deep mid-wicket. A good stop in the deep and the batsmen take a couple of runs.
7.4 overs (0 Run) The batsman works it down the leg side. No run.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Turns it off his pads to deep backward square leg for one.
7.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Serves it on the pads and Karunaratne clips it fine past short fine leg for a boundary.
7.1 overs (0 Run) Scratch the last update. We are hearing that it's given as a legal ball. A back foot defense by Karunaratne.
6.6 overs (1 Run) The batsman has flicked the ball off his pads. One run added to the total.
6.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Streaky! Behrendorff cannot believe his luck. He does well here to force an inside edge but it has missed the stumps and gone to the fine leg fence. Fullish and outside off, Karunaratne tries to drive but fails to middle his shot. This time the ball speeds away past the left side of the short fine leg fielder.
6.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! These two openers have picked the length beautifully. Short in length and on middle, Karunaratne picks it early, gets into the position and pulls it past the right side of the diving short fine leg fielder for a boundary.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Shortish and on off, Kusal works it through backward square leg for a single.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Walks across the stumps to negate the movement and pushes the ball in the gap at covers for a run.
6.1 overs (2 Runs) Back of a length ball on middle, angling down, Karunaratne glances it off his hips behind square leg and returns for the second run.
5.6 overs (1 Run) Width on offer outside off, Karunaratne stays back and runs it down to third man for a run.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Change in approach here from Pat Cummins. He switches to 'round the wicket and serves a fuller length ball outside off, Karunaratne strides forward and pushes it out from the toe end of his bat.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Another inside edge. This time onto the pads as Karunaratne tries to defend it from the crease.
5.3 overs (4 Runs) EDGY FOUR! A boundary is a boundary. The scorecard never tells how the batsman got it. Cummins delivers it on a length close to off stump, Karunaratne sticks back to block but it takes the inside edge and runs past the stumps to the fine leg fence.
5.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Sri Lanka have found boundaries with relative ease! Cummins goes short and around off, Dimuth stands back to fetch it from there and pulls it in front of the square leg fielder. He runs across to his right but fails to stop the ball as it races to the fence.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Good length delivery on off, Karunaratne defends it off his back foot.