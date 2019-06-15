9.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end another good over for Australia. Length and outside off, left alone. End of the 10th and Powerplay 1 has been dominated by Australia. They started off slowly but then ended it strongly. They are 53 for no loss after it.
9.5 overs (0 Run) Slightly slower this time and on a fuller length on off, Finch finds cover with his drive.
9.4 overs (0 Run) Goes full again and on middle, Finch strokes it back towards the bowler who does well to stop it. That too was cracked.
9.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Width on offer again and Finch pounces on it. Finch goes back and guides it through cover-point. 50 up for Australia. A solid start for them.
9.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Another misfield! That is probably the third one in the first 10 overs. A poor ball too. A half volley outside off, Finch smashes it towards cover. The fielder dives to his left to stop it but fails to do so.
9.1 overs (1 Run) A little too straight to begin with. Warner works it through square leg for one.
8.6 overs (0 Run) A very good first by Udana. Just the single from it. Back of a length on off, Finch pushes it to cover.
8.5 overs (1 Run) Good fielding and good energy! This is worked towards mid-wicket. The batter goes for a run. The fielder moves to his left quickly. Picks the ball up and has a shy at the non-striker's end but misses.
8.4 overs (0 Run) Back of a length again on middle, Warner stands tall and defends it onto the ground.
8.3 overs (0 Run) On the off pole, Warner goes back and defends it onto the ground.
8.2 overs (0 Run) On the stumps this time and it is on middle, Warner defends it onto the ground.
8.1 overs (0 Run) Good delivery to begin! Length and just outside off, Warner makes a leave. The ball seams away after going past the batsman. Perera keeps his eyes on the ball and does well to collect it.
7.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end another good over for the Aussies! Shorter and on the body, it is worked through square leg for one.
7.5 overs (2 Runs) Another sloppy effort in the field sees the Australians get an extra run. This is pushed towards cover-point and the batsmen go for one. Mendis puts in a lazy effort and the ball sneaks under his hands. Another run is taken.
7.4 overs (1 Run) Another misfield! Goes full again does Pradeep. It is driven to covers where the fielder makes a half-stop and a run is stolen.
7.3 overs (0 Run) Goes full again, Finch strokes it to cover. Sri Lanka have bowled too full in the last two overs and hence, runs have started to come for Australia.
7.3 overs (2 Runs) Wide called for height! Way too short, Warner ducks under it. Kusal jumps and manages to get a hand on it. Takes the pace off the ball but can't stop the run. The batsmen cross!
7.2 overs (0 Run) This is fuller and on off, Warner strokes it to the left of cover but the fielder gets there and does not allow any run.
7.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Runs leaking now! Warner gets into the act. Full and outside off, Warner plays it late, gets it through cover-point and the ball races away.
6.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end a good over for Australia. Goes full again on off, Finch strokes it nicely but straight to covers.
6.5 overs (4 Runs) Misfield and FOUR! Perera is the culprit. Yes, this was hit hard but should have been stopped. Full and on off, Finch hits it right from the middle of the bat to the right of mid off. Thisara Perera runs towards the ball and looks to stop it but it goes through his hands. Expensive over this. Still a ball left.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Angles this away from off, from around the wicket. Left alone.
6.3 overs (2 Runs) Now a comfortable two! Finch works this through square leg and takes an easy couple.
6.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Straight back past the bowler! On the stumps again, Finch keeps his balance and creams it past mid on. No stopping those.
6.1 overs (0 Run) On a good length and around off, Finch defends it.
5.6 overs (0 Run) Another dot to end! On the stumps again and Warner pushes it to mid off. A very watchful start this by Australia.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Continues landing it on a length and around off, Warner pushes it to mid off.
5.4 overs (2 Runs) Nicely placed! Just leans into the stroke and pushes it through covers for a couple.
5.3 overs (1 Run) Good running! Works this through square leg and gets to the other end quickly.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Good fielding! Finch times it beautifully towards mid off where Perera makes a good stop diving to his left.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Good length and on off, it tails back in a little. Finch defends it with his bat close to pad. An appeal from the keeper but he is the only one doing so. Going over the stumps, the Ball Tracker confirms later. Also the impact was outside off.