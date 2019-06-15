49.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Maxwell gets a boundary at last! Perera is not able to end the over well. Still not a bad last one though, 10 came from it. Also, this is not a very bad delivery, it is a low full toss outside off. Maxwell manages to whip it through mid-wicket, away from the fielder in the deep for a boundary. AUSTRALIA END ON 334/7!
49.5 overs (1 Run) A low full toss on middle, this is hit down to long on for one. Just the 6 from the 5 balls bowled. Needs to end it well though.
49.4 overs (2 Runs) A couple but still no boundaries! Full and on middle again, Starc works it through mid-wicket for one.
49.3 overs (1 Run) Another single as this yorker is jammed out towards backward point for one.
49.2 overs (1 Run) Very full and on middle, this is worked through mid-wicket for one. Two singles to begin the last over.
49.1 overs (1 Run) Full and wide outside off, Maxwell hits it through cover for one.
48.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end! Slower one on middle, Maxwell looks to work it on the leg side but closes the face of the bat early. He gets a soft leading edge towards the bowler who fumbles and a run is taken.
48.5 overs (2 Runs) A yorker on middle, Maxwell gets it through mid-wicket and takes two.
48.4 overs (1 Run) Full and on off, Starc hits it down to long off for one.
48.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! One more run out and once again it is Udana. Outstanding work by him and Sri Lanka are crawling their way back into the game big time here. He bowls a yorker first up which Cummins jams to the right of the bowler. PC wants a run but there is never one in it and Maxwell rightly sends him back. Cummins turns and tries to make it back in but Udana hits the stumps at the keeper's end this time. Cummins' dive also does not save him.
48.2 overs (3 Runs) Up and just out of the reach of the backward point fielder. A length ball on off, Maxwell tries going hard at it but the ball comes on slowly and he ends up slicing it in the air. Mathews runs back a bit, then stretches his right hand out but fails to catch it. The ball rolls behind and the sweeper cover does well to boot it out just before the rope. Three taken by the batsmen.
48.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! Another wicket for Sri Lanka. Carey is given out, run out on the field. Brilliance from Udana. What agility shown by him there. He bowls a slower yorker on the leg pole which Maxwell jams to the right of the bowler. The batters feel it will go past him and they set off for a run but Isuru dives full stretch to his right, fields the ball. Seeing that Maxwell stops. Carey tries to return but Udana turns and then hits the stumps at his end. Carey tries to dive and make it but he is well short. Australia losing their way completely here.
47.6 overs (1 Run) Another single to end! This is magnificent stuff from the veteran. Very full on middle, Maxwell jams it out towards cover for one. Just the 15 from the last three.
47.5 overs (1 Run) Again, only a single! A low full toss is hit towards cover. The batters go for a run. The fielder has shy at the bowler's end but misses. Carey would have been in though.
47.4 overs (1 Run) Extremely full again and on middle, this is hit down to long on for one. Boundaries hard to come by.
47.3 overs (3 Runs) Good shot by Carey! Gets off the mark with three. Should have been only two though. Slower one and on off, Carey lofts it over covers. The man in the deep runs to his left, stops the ball and tries to parry it to the fielder running to his right from long off. The parry is above that fielder's head who can't catch it cleanly and a third is taken.
47.2 overs (0 Run) Brilliant stuff again! A yorker on middle, Carey jams it out towards cover.
47.1 overs (1 Run) Full and on middle, this is whipped through mid-wicket for one.
46.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! Marsh holes out. This could well be a blessing in disguise for Australia as Marsh just wasn't able to get going. Once again the slower one does the trick for Udana. It is on a length and around off. Once again there is some spongy bounce. Marsh looks to smash it over mid-wicket but only manages to hit it high up in the air towards deep mid-wicket where Siriwardana takes it nicely. Just the 4 runs and a wicket from this over. That is outstanding at this stage.
46.5 overs (0 Run) Brilliant again! Full and wide outside off, just inside the tramline. Marsh fails to get bat on ball.
46.4 overs (1 Run) Very full and on off, Maxwell hits it down to long off for one. Singles are something Sri Lanka won't mind.
46.3 overs (0 Run) Lovely delivery! The slower yorker and it dips on the batsman at the very end. Maxwell initially looks to go big but in the end tries to jam it out. Misses and the ball just about kisses the leg pole.
46.2 overs (1 Run) Again a single! Bowling to his field here is Udana. Full and wide outside off, Marsh carves it out to deep point for one.
46.1 overs (1 Run) Another slower one! Maxwell works it through mid-wicket and takes one.
46.1 overs (1 Run) Slower one but down the leg side, Maxwell looks to flick but misses.
45.6 overs (0 Run) He surely has! Ends it with a dot! Tremendous stuff from the veteran. Bowls another slower one on middle, Marsh works it towards mid-wicket.
45.5 overs (1 Run) Just a single again! Brilliant bowling. Very full and outside off, Maxwell can't get under it. He just guides it through covers for one. Just the 4 from the over with one ball to go. Can Malinga end it well?
45.4 overs (1 Run) A leg bye! Slower one on middle, Marsh looks to flick but misses to get hit high on the pads. The ball rolls on the off side and a run is taken.
45.3 overs (0 Run) A dot! Gold dust at this stage! Full and on off, Marsh finds cover with his drive.
45.2 overs (1 Run) Very full and on the pads, Maxwell whips it through square leg for one.
45.1 overs (1 Run) Down the leg side, Marsh works it towards square leg and gives the strike to Maxwell.