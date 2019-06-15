44.6 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! Once again it is outside leg. Pradeep swings after making room but misses. Importantly, he survives.
44.5 overs (1 Run) In the air... safe! Short and on middle, de Silva looks to pull but the ball gets big on him. A top edge is produced which falls safe in the mid-wicket region. A single taken.
44.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Just over! Dhananjaya once again looks to paddle. It is outside off and he ends up dragging it just over the man at short fine leg for a boundary.
44.3 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! That has bounced before the hands! Dhananjaya looks to paddle but hits it towards Jason who takes it but is not sure whether it has carried. The umpires, after a chat, take it upstairs. The soft signal is NOT OUT! Replays roll in and after a few of them, the third umpire rules it in the favor of the batsman.
44.2 overs (0 Run) Very full and on off, this is jammed out to covers.
44.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! This is bowled outside the tramline on the off side.
44.1 overs (0 Run) Slower one and it is a low full toss. Dhananjaya looks to hit it through the off side but ends up dragging it to mid on.
43.6 overs (0 Run) Over the stumps! The length is slightly shorter. Pradeep swings but misses.
43.5 overs (0 Run) Nuwan makes room and Cummins bowls it wider outside off. He slashes but misses.
43.4 overs (1 Run) Short and on middle, this is pulled through square leg and a run is taken. Pradeep needs to negotiate two deliveries from Cummins.
43.3 overs (0 Run) Shorter again on middle, de Silva keeps it out off the back foot.
43.2 overs (0 Run) de Silva makes room but Cummins follows him. This is kept out.
43.2 overs (1 Run) Goes short this time, Dhananjaya lets it be and it has been wided as the umpire feels it is too high.
43.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, it is defended.
42.6 overs (0 Run) Good length and on off, Pradeep guides it down towards third man but no run taken. No fifer for Starc but still a brilliant spell by him. He finishes with figures of 10-0-55-4.
42.5 overs (1 Run) This time the run is taken! So Starc has one ball to get his fifer. Full and on off, de Silva looks to drive but gets an outside edge down to third man for one.
42.4 overs (0 Run) Short and Dhananjaya pulls it hard through mid-wicket but refuses the single.
42.3 overs (0 Run) On the stumps and Dhananjaya is adamant not to give Starc his fifer, he blocks it solidly.
42.2 overs (0 Run) Full and on off, this is hit towards mid off.
42.1 overs (0 Run) Short and on the body, this is pulled down to fine leg for no run.
41.6 overs (0 Run) Follows Pradeep with a very full ball. It is jammed out back to the bowler.
41.5 overs (0 Run) Ends up making a lot of room there and Richardson bowls it on the stumps. Pradeep somehow gets bat to ball and keeps it out.
41.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! Three-fer for Richardson. 9 down now are Sri Lanka. Richardson goes very full and on middle, Malinga ends up slicing it straight to Khawaja at covers.
41.3 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, this is pushed to cover.
41.2 overs (0 Run) Malinga makes room again, Richardson bowls a slower one outside off. LM misses.
41.1 overs (0 Run) Malinga makes room and Richardson follows him. Malinga looks to work it on the leg side but gets an inside edge onto the pads. He does not know where the ball is and sets off for a run but then realizes it has not gone far away and goes back in the crease.
40.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end! Malinga now will face the start of the next over. Full toss on off, Dhananjaya hits it to mid off.
40.5 overs (0 Run) Full toss and de Silva guides it to sweeper cover but does not run. Strange actually, he could have trusted Malinga with one ball.
40.4 overs (0 Run) Trademark Starc! Bowls a toe-crusher at 147 kph! Dhananjaya gets his boot out of the way and jams it out somehow at the last moment. Fiery stuff from Mitch!
40.3 overs (0 Run) Slower one on middle, de Silva is happy to play Starc out. He defends it onto the ground.
40.2 overs (0 Run) Very full and on the stumps, this is jammed out back towards the bowler.
40.1 overs (1 Run) Malinga makes room and Starc bowls it full on the stumps, Lasith manages to get his bat down in time and jams it out towards cover for one.