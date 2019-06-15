44.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Over mid-wicket now! That fielder in the deep just came in. Poor bowling from Nuwan. He is just not bowling to his field here. He bowls a high full toss on the body. Maxwell pulls it over the mid-wicket fence.
44.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Maxwell is playing with the field here. They have mid on up so he hit over that fielder, they now have square leg up so he hits a boundary through there. Full and on the pads, Maxwell flicks it in front of square. The fielder in the deep runs to his right but stands no chance despite a dive. 14 from the over, two balls to go.
44.3 overs (0 Run) Well bowled! Goes very full and on middle, all Maxwell can do is jam it out towards the bowler who deflects it onto the stumps at his end.
44.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Almost the same spot but this goes all the way! Poor bowling. Pradeep is just asking to be hit. It is a slower one and on middle, it is short, sits up to be hit. Maxwell powers it over mid on and it goes all the way.
44.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Another Pradeep over starts with a boundary! He bowls it short. Maxwell clears his front leg and flat-bats it over mid on.
43.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end a brilliant over from Malinga. Slower one on middle, Marsh works it to mid-wicket. 32 in the first two overs of Powerplay 3 and 11/2 in the next two. Sri Lanka have pulled things back a wee bit.
43.5 overs (1 Run) Another low full toss on middle, Maxwell works it through mid-wicket for one. This is turning out to be another top over.
43.4 overs (1 Run) A dipping slower one outside off, it ends up being a full toss. Marsh is almost foxed by it. He guides it towards point in the end for one.
43.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! BOWLED 'EM! That is a top, top nut by Malinga to get rid of Smith. Vintage Malinga there. He bowls a corker of a yorker on middle from around the wicket. Smith looks to jam it out but the ball sneaks under the bat and hits the stumps behind. Another excellent innings comes to an end by Smith. Both the set batters are out of here. Sri Lanka have a chance to finish strongly.
43.2 overs (1 Run) Very full and on off, Maxwell looks to whip it but it goes off the inner half down to long on for one.
43.1 overs (2 Runs) Good running! Full and on off, Maxwell strokes it down the ground with a straight bat and takes two.
42.6 overs (1 Run) Goes short straightaway to Maxwell. He somehow pulls it towards deep square leg for one. Excellent over by Udana. 6 from it and a big wicket.
42.5 overs (1 Run) A yorker! Smith jams it out and takes a quick run.
42.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! In the air... taken! End of a brilliant, brilliant innings by Aaron Finch. He walks off to a standing ovation and a well-deserved one. His knock has put Australia in a wonderful position here. He falls prey to a slower one. It is on middle, Finch looks to flat-bat it but there is spongy bounce on this delivery. Due to that a top edge is induced and it goes high up in the air towards cover where Karunaratne takes it. Sri Lanka will now hope they can restrict Australia under 350.
42.3 overs (1 Run) Smith walks right across and works it through square leg for one.
42.2 overs (2 Runs) Another misfield and the second run is conceded. Full and on middle, Smith whips it through mid-wicket. The fielder from long on runs to his right, bends down but does not collect the ball. The fielder from deep mid-wicket does the mopping up job and two is taken.
42.1 overs (1 Run) Good stop but a single sees Finch equal his highest score in ODI cricket. Full and on off, Finch makes room and drills it towards cover. The fielder does not stop it cleanly and a run is taken. Aaron moves to 153!
41.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Monstrous hit! This one has gone into the crowd at mid-wicket. Smith gets across the stumps, fetches a length ball from outside off and launches it across the line. High and handsome. 14 from the over, 32 in the last two overs. Australia on the charge!
41.5 overs (0 Run) Slower one, on the shorter side outside off, Smith cracks it off his back foot but finds the point fielder.
41.4 overs (1 Run) Width on offer outside off, Finch goes hard at it but the bat turns in his hands and it goes down to long off for a run.
41.3 overs (1 Run) Angling away from the batsman from 'round the wicket, it's full and outside off, Smith drives it to extra cover for a run.
41.3 overs (1 Run) Wide! Slips one way down the leg side, Smith leaves it alone.
41.2 overs (1 Run) Straighter delivery, it's tucked in the gap at mid-wicket for a run.
41.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Second score of 150 or more for Aaron Finch this year! A length ball angling into the batsman, Finch lines up the delivery and heaves it over mid-wicket for a boundary.
40.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end another top over for Australia. 18 from it. Finch works this through mid-wicket for one.
40.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! 4th boundary in the over! Pradeep is not sure where to bowl. He has gone, full, length, short and is hit for a boundary on each of that length. This time it is a bumper. Finch goes back and pulls it through square leg for a boundary.
40.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Slapped! Into the 140s now Finch. Third boundary of the over. Short and on off, it sits up to be hit. Finch makes room and smashes it over covers for a boundary. 250 is up.
40.3 overs (1 Run) Very full on the pads again, Smith works it fine on the leg side for one.
40.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries! This is class form Smith. The last one was full and he hit it for a boundary. This is short, he still manages to hit it for a boundary. It is on off, Smith guides it very fine on the off side. No chance for third man.
40.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! What a shot! This is very full and on middle, Smith somehow manages to squeeze it in the gap between fine leg and backward square leg for a boundary. Pressure on the bowler now as this is a poor start to the over.