39.6 overs (0 Run) A rare dot to end! Full and on off, Finch strokes it to cover. 13 from the over and now the run rate is just below six.
39.5 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on off, Smith guides it through covers for one.
39.4 overs (1 Run) A yorker now! Not a lot you can do with that. Finch jams it out on the off side and takes one.
39.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR MORE! It was uppish but wide of the fielder! Short and outside off, Finch cuts it past the diving point fielder and it races away. 11 from 3 balls now.
39.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Not off the middle but the result is the one he wanted. Outside off, Finch looks to drag it over the leg side. It does not come off the middle but he has so much of power, that he clears the square leg fence with ease. This is the last over of Powerplay 2, Finch would want to make use of it. 7 off the first two balls.
39.1 overs (1 Run) On the pads, this is stylishly flicked through square leg for one.
38.6 overs (2 Runs) Just over! A good short one on middle, Finch looks to pull but the ball hurries onto him. He though gets enough on it to clear mid-wicket and two runs taken.
38.5 overs (1 Run) Smith walks across and works it through square leg for one.
38.4 overs (1 Run) Length and on off, Finch stands tall and lofts it over covers. Udana runs to his right, dives and stops it. Interestingly, the batters only take one. Poor running.
38.3 overs (1 Run) Fifty for Smith! His 8th fifty in his last 10 World Cup innings. Smudge's love affair with the World Cup continues. 22nd in ODIs. Smith gets there by working it through square leg for one. He still has time to get a ton here.
38.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, Smith goes back and pushes it to cover.
38.1 overs (1 Run) Clever shot but only for one! Short and on middle, Finch upper cuts it over the keeper. Third man gets across and keeps it down to one.
37.6 overs (1 Run) Smart batting! Follows the boundary by pushing it through covers and taking a run. A boundary and 4 singles in this over.
37.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That has gone to the fence like a tracer bullet! Too much width on offer and it is short. Finch goes back and slaps it through point. No chance for the fielder in the deep.
37.4 overs (1 Run) A wild swing there! Fuller and on off, Smith looks to whip it on the leg side but it goes off the inner half towards square leg for one.
37.3 overs (1 Run) Slower one and it is on off, Finch pushes it to the left of the cover fielder for one.
37.2 overs (1 Run) Back of a length on off, Smith stands tall and guides it through cover-point for one.
37.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on middle, Smith strokes it to mid on.
36.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That's literally slapped! Udana goes for the slower one but it's very short and wide outside off. Finch has plenty of time to wait for it on the back foot. When it arrives, Aaron is ready to hammer it to the deep cover fence.
36.5 overs (1 Run) Good length ball around off, Steve shuffles across and eases in front of square leg for a run.
36.4 overs (0 Run) Beaten! Udana delivers a seam up delivery this time. Outside off and angling away, Smith tries to run it down but misses.
36.3 overs (1 Run) Shortish and on off, Aaron plays this one close to his body and runs it down to third man for a run.
36.2 overs (0 Run) Direct hit was needed there! A slower ball on middle and off, on a length, Finch taps it down to point and Smith comes a long way down the track in search of a run. He is sent back and the fielder also has a shy at the bowler's end. Misses and Smith dives back in safely.
36.1 overs (1 Run) Short in length and around off, Smith turns inside the crease and pulls it behind square leg for a run.
35.6 overs (1 Run) Another quick run! Length and around off, Smith looks to hit it square on the off side. The ball takes the inner half and ricochets off his pads to the off side. A run taken.
35.5 overs (1 Run) Lovely shot again! That has been creamed through covers, they look for two but then settle for one.
35.4 overs (1 Run) Back of a length on off, Smith pushes it through covers for one.
35.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! STREAKY! Australia won't care though. 200 up for the Aussies and still 14 overs to go after this. Sri Lanka are staring down a big score here. Length and outside off, Smith looks to punch it through covers but gets a thick outside edge which goes down to the third man fence. 100-run stand up between the two. This partnership has completely taken the momentum away from Sri Lanka. When Smith came in, Sri Lanka were doing well but the way the two have played has put the Lankans on the back foot.
35.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and on off, Smith guides it to point.
35.1 overs (1 Run) Good running! Taps it towards cover and gets to the other end quickly.