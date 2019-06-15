34.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! The pull shot has been nailed! Top over for Sri Lanka. 11 from it. Short and on the body, Mathews may have been ready for it. He is quickly onto the back foot and then pulls it through square leg for a boundary.
34.5 overs (0 Run) Top fielding! It is that man again, Maxwell. Back of a length on off, Mathews guides it towards point where Maxwell dives to his right and stops a single.
34.4 overs (0 Run) Drags his length short and on off, Mathews evades it.
34.3 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, this is hit through covers for one. 200 up for Sri Lanka.
34.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Take that, Mitchell Starc! That is some shot. Not many batters do that to Starc. Full and on off, Mendis slams it over the bowler's head and it goes all the way. Need to keep going!
34.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on middle, this is worked to mid-wicket.
33.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end another excellent over by Maxwell. Also, that is it for the day from him. He has been outstanding today. Gone for only 46 in his 10 which is a commendable effort by a part-timer who is also the fifth bowling option. Maxwell applied the brakes when Sri Lanka were going great guns. He ends his spell with a full ball on the pads, it is worked towards mid-wicket.
33.5 overs (0 Run) Another dot! This is fired on the stumps, Mendis pushes it back to the bowler.
33.4 overs (0 Run) Mendis misses out there! This is down the leg side. Kusal looks to hit it fine but it goes off the gloves to short fine leg.
33.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter and outside off, Mendis cuts it to point. A dot.
33.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter again and on middle, Mathews works it through mid-wicket and gets to the other end.
33.1 overs (1 Run) This is on the pads, it is worked through square leg for one.
32.6 overs (0 Run) Finishes the over with a full ball on middle, AM strokes it to mid on. A successful one by Richardson comes to an end.
32.5 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, Mathews defends it onto the ground.
32.4 overs (0 Run) A good short one now! Mathews ducks under it.
32.3 overs (0 Run) Good length on off, it is defended.
32.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Off the mark in style! Both in this game and in this World Cup after bagging two ducks in a row. Richardson overpitches and Mathews obliges by stroking it past mid on for a boundary. Sri Lanka need a big innings from him.
32.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Heartbreak for Karunaratne. He misses out on a well-deserved ton! The Australians are elated because this is a huge wicket. Richardson strikes. Not the best of deliveries bowled by him but he won't care. It is short and outside off, Dimuth cuts it nicely but straight towards Maxwell at point. He takes a sharp catch moving across to his right. Pin-drop silence in the stadium as the Lankan fans can't believe it. A standing ovation now for Karunaratne as he walks back. Australia firmly on top now. 149 more needed in 107 balls.
31.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Down he comes and it's a lovely clean hit from Kusal Mendis. Maxwell bowls it full and just outside off, Kusal wears his skates and lofts it nonchalantly over the bowler's head for a biggie at long off. Under 150 needed now!
31.5 overs (1 Run) Tossed up ball on off, Dimuth uses his feet and eases it through mid-wicket for one.
31.4 overs (0 Run) Skidding down the leg side, Karunaratne moves back and works it off his pads. Finds short fine leg.
31.3 overs (0 Run) Walks forward with the flick shot but it takes the inner half and rolls behind square leg.
31.2 overs (1 Run) Knocks a full ball down through mid on for a run.
31.1 overs (0 Run) Mendis has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery.
30.6 overs (1 Run) In the air... but safe! Goes short and on the body, Mendis looks to pull but is hurried into the shot. He mistimes it towards deep backward square leg for one. Only 2 from this one. Run rate needed above 8 now.
30.5 overs (0 Run) Another dot! Pressure building! Length and on middle, this is worked towards mid-wicket.
30.4 overs (0 Run) Back of a length again on off, Mendis guides it to point.
30.3 overs (0 Run) Full and on off, Mendis is guilty of going too hard at the delivery. Ends up mistiming it back to the bowler.
30.2 overs (1 Run) Good length on off, this is pushed through covers for one.
30.1 overs (0 Run) Good length and on off, it is blocked.