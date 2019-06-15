34.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end! Slower one again and AF works it through mid-wicket for a single.
34.5 overs (0 Run) In the air... but short! Once again the slowness in the wicket is quite evident there. Slower one and on middle, Finch looks to flick but the ball holds into the surface. Finch is almost through his shot, it goes uppishly but short of the man at mid-wicket.
34.4 overs (0 Run) Almost drags it on! This one is very slow and outside off, Finch is a touch early in the shot. He ends up getting an inside edge onto his pads.
34.3 overs (0 Run) Drags his length back and lands it on middle, it is kept out.
34.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Despite Perera getting a hand to that one, he could not stop it from going to the fence. That is how firmly it was struck. Full and on off, Finch powers it to the left of mid off. Thisara there, dives and does get a hand to the ball but fails to stop it.
34.1 overs (0 Run) Slower one and short outside off, Finch slaps it to covers.
33.6 overs (1 Run) Finch punches this delivery through covers. A run added to the total.
33.5 overs (1 Run) Smith flicks this delivery on middle to mid-wicket for a run.
33.4 overs (2 Runs) Smith this time punches this delivery through the off side and gets a couple.
33.3 overs (0 Run) Smith drives this delivery outside off but finds covers.
33.2 overs (1 Run) Finch drives this length ball outside off through covers for a single.
33.1 overs (0 Run) Length ball outside off, driven to covers.
32.6 overs (1 Run) A leg bye to end another good over for Australia. This is on the pads, Finch looks to flick but misses to get hit on it. The ball rolls towards square leg. A run taken.
32.5 overs (1 Run) This is hit down to long off, with the turn for one.
32.4 overs (1 Run) The batsman flicks it away with a wristy shot. One run added to the total.
32.3 overs (0 Run) Down the leg side, Finch misses out there as he sweeps it straight to short fine leg.
32.1 overs (0 Run) This is fired on the pads, Finch works it to square leg.
31.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end as Finch eases it down to long on. Just 8 from the over despite a Free Hit in it.
31.5 overs (0 Run) OHHH! Slower one and it is a dipping slower one. Finch just about gets his bat down in time and works it to mid-wicket.
31.4 overs (0 Run) Nothing from the Free Hit. Very full, difficult to get under those. Finch hits it past the bowler to mid off.
31.4 overs (0 Run) It is a NO BALL! Sri Lanka have one fielder extra outside the circle. Poor match awareness. This is full and on off, Finch guides it to point. Free Hit coming up.
31.3 overs (1 Run) Slower one and on middle, Smith works it through mid-wicket and takes one.
31.2 overs (0 Run) The batsman defends it from within the crease.
31.2 overs (1 Run) Bangs this short and on the body, Smith ducks under it. Too high is what the umpire feels and it has been wided.
31.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Another gift! Sri Lankan bowling has been very poor in the last few overs. Malinga starts with a full toss on off, Smith gently strokes it through extra cover and a boundary results.
30.6 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, driven through covers for one. 9 coming from this over and this pair is looking at ease.
30.5 overs (1 Run) Nearly a drag on! Also a chance for the keeper but he never reacted. Floated full ball outside off, bowled at 79 kph, Finch tried to drive but it took the inside edge and went closely past the off pole. Before the keeper could even react, the ball hit him on his left pad and rolled behind. They crossed for one.
30.4 overs (1 Run) Smith drives this through the covers. One run added to the total.
30.3 overs (0 Run) Hangs on the back foot to a short ball and plays it straight to point.
30.2 overs (2 Runs) Slower loopy delivery way wide outside off, Smith reaches out and strokes it through covers for a couple of runs.
30.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Easy pickings. It's short and sliding down the leg side, Smith stands back inside the crease and nudges it fine down the leg side for a boundary.