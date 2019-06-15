29.6 overs (1 Run) Just the single to end as Karunaratne works it through mid-wicket. He continues his good work with the ball. 8 done from him and he has gone for only 35 runs.
29.5 overs (0 Run) Another dot to end! Flatter and outside off, this is guided to point.
29.4 overs (1 Run) On the pads, this is worked towards mid-wicket for one.
29.3 overs (0 Run) Slower outside off, this is guided towards backward point.
29.2 overs (1 Run) Uses his feet but does not get to the pitch of the ball. It is worked towards mid-wicket for a run.
29.1 overs (0 Run) On the pads, flicked to square leg.
28.6 overs (1 Run) Well struck again but only a run! Short and on off, Karunaratne pulls it hard but too close to deep square leg. A single taken. Just the 5 from this over. Sri Lanka need someone to step on the gas now. 162 more needed in 126.
28.5 overs (1 Run) Mendis now guides it down to third man for one.
28.4 overs (1 Run) Outside off, this is guided down to third man for one.
28.3 overs (0 Run) Good short one and it is outside off. Dimuth looks to drag his pull but misses.
28.2 overs (2 Runs) Good running! This is worked with soft hands towards fine leg. They take the first quickly and then complete the second as well.
28.1 overs (0 Run) Good length and on middle, Karunaratne pushes it to mid on.
27.6 overs (1 Run) Slower one outside off, Karunaratne looks to drive but it goes off the outside edge towards third man for one.
27.5 overs (1 Run) On the pads again, Mendis works it through backward square leg for one.
27.4 overs (1 Run) Shuffles across but Jason bowls it outside off, this is guided down to third man for one.
27.3 overs (0 Run) A wild swing! Length and outside off, this one stays a touch low. DK looks to hit it across the line but misses.
27.2 overs (0 Run) Very full and on middle, Karunaratne pushes it towards mid on.
27.1 overs (2 Runs) Takes a few steps down the track and whips it nicely through backward square leg for a couple.
26.6 overs (0 Run) Full again on off, Mendis mistimes it to mid off.
26.5 overs (1 Run) On the bounce to the fielder! Shorter and around off, Dimuth upper cuts it and the ball goes on the bounce to the fielder at third man. A single.
26.4 overs (0 Run) On the fuller side, Karunaratne strokes it to mid off.
26.3 overs (1 Run) On the pads again, Mendis flicks it down to fine leg for another run.
26.2 overs (1 Run) On the shorter side and just outside off, Karunaratne plays it nicely between gully and point and down towards third man for one.
26.1 overs (1 Run) On the pads, this is worked down to fine leg for one.
25.6 overs (0 Run) Almost an action replay of the last ball! Full and on middle, DK works it to mid-wicket where Khawaja dives to his left again and stops. Just the three singles from the over. Run rate needed almost 7.5 now.
25.5 overs (0 Run) Well stopped! On middle, this is worked towards mid-wicket where Khawaja dives to his left and stops it.
25.4 overs (1 Run) Lovely pull shot but just for one! This is short and on middle, Mendis gets on top of the bounce and pulls it through backward square leg for one.
25.3 overs (1 Run) Outside off, this is guided down to third man for one.
25.2 overs (1 Run) A little too straight and Mendis works it through mid-wicket for one.
25.1 overs (0 Run) Good length and on off, this is kept out.