29.6 overs (1 Run) Another slower one and it is on middle, Smith waits for it and then works it down to fine leg for one.
29.5 overs (2 Runs) Shorter and on middle, this is pulled through mid-wicket for two.
29.4 overs (1 Run) Full and on middle, Finch eases it down to long on for one.
29.4 overs (1 Run) That must have slipped out! Malinga goes for the slower one but it almost ends up being a high full toss, dips in the end but is still down the leg side. Not a no ball but a wide.
29.3 overs (0 Run) Good length on off, Finch defends it out.
29.2 overs (1 Run) Shorter in length. Smith works it with soft hands through square leg for one.
29.1 overs (1 Run) On the pads, this is worked through square leg for one.
28.6 overs (1 Run) Finch now retains strike by working it through square leg for one. Just the three singles from the last three balls but a huge over for Australia. 20 from it. Also, this could well be the momentum changing over.
28.5 overs (1 Run) Smart batting from Smith. He works it through square leg and gives the strike over to Finch.
28.4 overs (1 Run) Good delivery! This is flatter and shorter. Finch looks to work it against the angle but it goes off the leading edge down to long off for one.
28.4 overs (1 Run) Pressure getting to de Silva. He bowls this one down the leg side and it has been wided.
28.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BOOM! Finch has taken de Silva to the cleaners in this over. Another one over the fence. Flighted and very full on middle, Finch just extends his arms and tonks it over the long off fence. 16 from the first 3 balls of this over and 20 from the last 4 balls of the game. Finch 11 short of a ton.
28.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! All the way! A boundary followed by a biggie! This is right in Finch's zone. Full and turning back in. He goes with the turn so the risk is minimal. Clears the long on fence with ease.
28.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Consecutive boundaries for Australia. Very poor delivery again! Short and down the leg side. Finch will not miss out, he pulls it past short fine leg and the ball races away.
27.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Once again Udana's last ball spoils the over! He offers a lot of width outside off and it is very full. Smith plays it late and guides it past point for a boundary.
27.5 overs (0 Run) A dot now! Full and on off, Smith strokes it towards mid off.
27.4 overs (1 Run) Very full and Finch hits it nicely down to long on for one. 4 singles from the over.
27.3 overs (1 Run) On the fuller side, Smith works it through square leg and gets to the other end.
27.2 overs (1 Run) Another length ball outside off, Finch now guides it down to third man and gets to the other end.
27.1 overs (1 Run) The batsman plays it with an angled bat and guides it to third man. One run added to the total.
26.6 overs (1 Run) Works it with the turn through mid-wicket for one.
26.5 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, blocked.
26.4 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on off, this is punched down to long off for one.
26.3 overs (1 Run) Driven through mid on by the batsman. They pick up a single.
26.2 overs (1 Run) Floats it up on middle, it is eased down to long on for one.
26.1 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, it is kept out.
26.1 overs (1 Run) Down the leg side, Finch looks to sweep but misses. Wided.
25.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A gift for Smith, it still has to put away though and he does so. Full toss, Smith flicks it through mid-wicket and the ball races away. First for him and an expensive start to Udana's new spell. 9 runs from it!
25.5 overs (2 Runs) Nicely played! Smith manages to flick that from outside off, through mid-wicket for two.
25.4 overs (0 Run) Smith shuffles right across. Udana bowls it on off, it is defended.
25.3 overs (1 Run) Guides it with the angle towards backward point. Waits for the ball to beat the fielder there and then a run is taken.
25.2 overs (1 Run) Very full and on off, Smith shuffles across and works it through square leg for one.
25.1 overs (1 Run) Full and on middle, Finch strokes it down to long on for one.