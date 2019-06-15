24.6 overs (0 Run) Good bumper to end! Karunaratne ducks under it.
24.5 overs (1 Run) Back of a length on off, Mendis plays it late and guides it down to third man for one.
24.4 overs (0 Run) Well bowled! Continues bowling it on a length and around off, Mendis defends it towards cover.
24.4 overs (1 Run) Bangs it short but it is down the leg side. Wided.
24.3 overs (0 Run) On the fuller side on middle, this is played to mid on.
24.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length again on off, Mendis defends it again.
24.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, Mendis keeps it out.
23.6 overs (1 Run) The batsman works it down the leg side. One run added to the total. 9 runs and a wicket from the over!
23.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! EDGED AND TAKEN! Jason Behrendorff has the last laugh. His first World Cup wicket and a much-needed one for him. He wasn't bowling that well but this should make him feel a lot better. Poor shot from Thirimanne. This is bowled in the 5th stump channel. It keeps coming in with the angle. Thirimanne looks to guide it through point but the ball is too close to play that shot. It kisses the edge and goes into the hands of Carey. Thirimanne walks back after a very uncomfortable stay.
23.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Crunched through point! Beautiful sound as the ball meets the sweet spot of the bat. Behrendorff bowls one short and offers width outside off, Thirimanne rocks back and cuts it hard through point. The fielder in the deep runs to his right but he doesn't have a chance to stop it.
23.3 overs (1 Run) Karunaratne flicks this length delivery off his pads towards mid-wicket for a single.
23.2 overs (1 Run) Direct hit needed but Maxwell misses! A good ball first up. Jason bowls it on a length around off, this one takes off after pitching. LT looks to defend but it goes off the arm towards point. Dimuth wants a run but Thirimanne is late in taking off. Glenn picks the ball up and has a shy at the non-striker's end but luckily for Thirimanne, he misses. Leg bye signaled.
23.1 overs (2 Runs) Length ball outside off, Thirimanne drives it through covers. The fielder in the deep runs to his left and keeps the batsmen to just two.
22.6 overs (1 Run) Another Maxwell over passes by and another good one for Australia. Thirimanne works it towards square leg and takes one. 7-0-32-0, a decent job from the part-timer so far.
22.5 overs (1 Run) DK punches this down to long on for one.
22.4 overs (1 Run) Uses his feet and looks to whip it but mistimes it towards deep mid-wicket for one.
22.3 overs (1 Run) A single as this is eased down to long off.
22.2 overs (0 Run) Slower through the air on off, Karunaratne pushes it to the right of the bowler.
22.1 overs (0 Run) Almost plays it on! Karunaratne looks to reverse sweep and gets into the position early. Maxwell sees that and bowls it down the leg side. DK still goes ahead with the shot but gets an inner edge onto the pads.
21.6 overs (0 Run) Again on length and outside off, Thirimanne once again defends with the full face of the bat.
21.5 overs (0 Run) On a length and on the stumps, Lahiru defends it down to the ground.
21.4 overs (1 Run) On a good length and outside off, Dimuth guides it to third man for a single.
21.3 overs (0 Run) Length ball on the stumps, driven straight to the bowler.
21.2 overs (0 Run) Length delivery on middle, pushed to mid on with a straight bat.
21.1 overs (1 Run) Length delivery outside off, Lahiru drives it to covers and gets to other end. A single added to the total.
20.6 overs (0 Run) A muted appeal! This is fired on the pads, Thirimanne looks to flick but misses to get hit on the front pad.
20.5 overs (1 Run) The batsman works it down the leg side. They pick up a single.
20.4 overs (1 Run) Wrong end! Khawaja throws it at the wrong end! Karunaratne stays leg side of the ball and guides it towards backward point. Thirimanne wants a run but Karunaratne is late to start off. Khawaja though throws it towards the keeper and no harm done in the end.
20.3 overs (1 Run) On the pads again and Thirimanne works it towards fine leg and takes one.
20.2 overs (1 Run) DK takes a few steps down the track and then pushes it to long on for one.
20.1 overs (0 Run) On the pads, Karunaratne looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads.