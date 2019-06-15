24.6 overs (0 Run) Good fielding! On the stumps, Smith strokes it to the right of the bowler who dives and saves a run.
24.5 overs (1 Run) Very full, this is eased down to long on for one.
24.4 overs (1 Run) A single as SS works it through mid-wicket.
24.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on off, Smith works it to mid-wicket.
24.2 overs (0 Run) Floats it up on off, it is driven back to the bowler.
24.1 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, Smith pushes it towards mid on where mid-wicket stops the run by moving across to his left.
23.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Should release all the pressure that was building! Pradeep goes short and this time Finch might have been ready for it. He rocks back and pulls it way over the square leg fence. First of the game and spoils the over.
23.5 overs (0 Run) Good short one outside off, Finch looks to drag his pull but misses it completely.
23.4 overs (0 Run) Attacks the stumps again, Finch defends it out.
23.3 overs (1 Run) On the pads again, this is worked through square leg for one.
23.2 overs (0 Run) A little too straight, Smith looks to work it through square leg but misses to get hit high on the pad.
23.1 overs (1 Run) This is on the pads, Finch works it down to fine leg and a single is taken.
22.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! Khawaja holes out! Dhananjaya strikes again and he is delighted. A flatter full ball on off at 90 kph, skidding in after landing, Khawaja stretches forward and tries to slog sweep over the leg side. But he doesn't get the desired connection and it flies in front of square leg. Isuru Udana in the deep moves across to his left and goes down low to complete the catch easily. The idea from Usman was right, he targeted the shorter side of the ground but didn't get enough power behind his shot to clear the fence. He is off and Sri Lanka are doing really well in the middle overs.
22.5 overs (0 Run) Shortish and on off, Usman punches from the back foot to covers.
22.4 overs (1 Run) 100 up for Australia in the 23rd over! Flatter and quicker on off at 92 kph, Finch drills it down to long off for one.
22.3 overs (2 Runs) Goes back to a short delivery outside off and punches it to the right of sweeper cover for a couple of runs.
22.2 overs (0 Run) Sliding down the leg side, Aaron fails to middle his sweep shot. Not given a wide, maybe some pad there.
22.1 overs (0 Run) Works it off his pads to mid-wicket but finds the fielder.
21.6 overs (0 Run) Another dot! Length and on off, Khawaja pushes it to covers.
21.5 overs (0 Run) Another good bumper but Khawaja does well to evade it. The plan is clear here, bowl short to UK.
21.4 overs (1 Run) On the pads, it is flicked through square leg for one.
21.3 overs (0 Run) Cuts him into half there! Back of a length and this one jags back in. Finch looks to keep it out but is surprised by the movement. It goes between the body and the bat.
21.2 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on the body, Khawaja looks to pull but it goes off the glove and towards fine leg for one.
21.1 overs (0 Run) A huge shout but not given! A length ball and it slants away from off. Khawaja looks to push at it with an open face but misses. Perera takes it and appeals but the umpire shakes his head.
20.6 overs (0 Run) The batsman works it down the leg side.
20.5 overs (1 Run) Floats it up on off, Khawaja strokes it through covers and a single is taken.
20.4 overs (1 Run) This is worked through mid-wicket for one.
20.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on middle, Finch looks to flick but it goes off the higher portion of the bat towards mid-wicket.
20.2 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on off, this is pushed back to the bowler.
20.1 overs (0 Run) The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground.