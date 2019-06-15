19.6 overs (0 Run) Another dot to end! Length and around off, Thirimanne plays it late on the off side. He wants a run but is sent back.
19.5 overs (0 Run) On the fuller side, Thirimanne strokes it to covers. Has not timed the ball that well has Lahiru.
19.4 overs (1 Run) Back of a length on off, Karunaratne guides it down to third man for one.
19.3 overs (2 Runs) Well played! Walks right across and then works it through backward square leg for a brace.
19.2 overs (1 Run) Just outside off, this is guided down to third man for one.
19.1 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, this one stays a touch low. Thirimanne works it to mid-wicket.
18.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Poor ball and Karunaratne makes Maxwell pay. Short and outside off, Dimuth plays it late and gets it between backward point and point for the ball to race away. Spoils the over. 8 from it.
18.5 overs (1 Run) Another single as Thirimanne plays it through mid-wicket.
18.4 overs (1 Run) Comes down the track again and flicks it through mid-wicket for one.
18.3 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, it is pushed back to the bowler.
18.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter on off, this is pushed through covers for one.
18.1 overs (1 Run) Dances down the track and looks to go over mid on but mistimes it towards that fielder. A run taken.
17.6 overs (0 Run) Another dot to end! Once again a tight over for Australia. Full and on off, Thirimanne strokes it back to Starc. 212 more needed in 192 balls.
17.5 overs (0 Run) Attacks the off pole again and Thirimanne defends it onto the ground.
17.4 overs (0 Run) Good length again on off, Thirimanne defends it towards point.
17.3 overs (1 Run) Direct hit and Thirimanne was a goner! Karunaratne works it towards mid-wicket and the batters go for a run. Khawaja gets to the ball, dives forward and underarms it towards the keeper's end but misses. Australia need to take the half chances at the moment.
17.2 overs (0 Run) On a length and around off, DK defends it.
17.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, Karunaratne works it to mid-wicket.
16.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end another terrific over by Maxwell. He fires it into the pads, Thirimanne works it to mid-wicket.
16.5 overs (0 Run) Another dot as Thirimanne once again pushes it to covers.
16.4 overs (0 Run) Gives it a lot of air and lands it on off, LT pushes it to covers.
16.3 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, Thirimanne lunges and defends it onto the ground.
16.2 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on the pads, this is worked to fine leg for one.
16.1 overs (1 Run) Works it with the angle towards short fine leg for one.
15.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Karunaratne wasn't in any control of the shot. Width on offer outside off, Karunaratne slashes at it and gets it away off the edge to the third man boundary. 8 from the over but a big wicket as well.
15.5 overs (0 Run) Fullish and on middle, Karunaratne flicks but finds the mid-wicket fielder.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Back of a length ball around leg, Thirimanne eases it behind square leg and gets off the mark with a single.
15.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! Timberrrrrrr... Slogging Starc is not always easy. The Aussie speedster keeps his line very straight and darts it in on the fuller length at 145 kph. Perera winds up for a big heave across the line but is beaten for pace. It goes right through him to light the stumps. Finally, Australia have a breakthrough and they are looking relieved. The century stand is broken. The replays show that the ball tailed in a hint also. 220 needed off 207 balls.
15.2 overs (1 Run) Spears in a fuller length ball on middle, Karunaratne flicks it in front of square leg and sends it to the fielder in the deep. A single this time.
15.1 overs (2 Runs) Short in length and outside off, Dimuth slaps it down and it bounces over the point fielder for a couple of runs.