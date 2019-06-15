 
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

Sri Lanka vs Australia Live Score, Over 16 to 20 Latest Cricket Score, Updates

Updated:15 June 2019 16:25 IST

Live Updates of Today Match between Sri Lanka vs Australia from The Oval, London. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.

SL vs AUS Latest Score

19.6 overs (0 Run) Another excellent short one! Khawaja does well to duck under it again. A testing over from Pradeep.

19.5 overs (1 Run) Back of a length on off, Finch pushes it through covers for one.

19.4 overs (1 Run) Good length on off, Khawaja pushes this through covers for one.

19.3 overs (0 Run) Good change in length there! Short and on the body, Khawaja ducks under it in time.

19.2 overs (4 Runs) EDGY FOUR! A welcome boundary for Australia. It has come after Powerplay 1. Nuwan Pradeep goes even wider this time and the length is fuller. Khawaja throws his bat at it but the ball flies off the outside edge and races to the third man fence. SL vs AUS: Match 20: Usman Khawaja hits Nuwan Pradeep for a 4! Australia 91/1 (19.2 Ov). CRR: 4.70

19.1 overs (0 Run) 87 almost strikes! Pradeep starts off with a good delivery. Just behind the driving length and it is angling away from off. Khawaja plays a loose stroke but the ball just beats the outside edge.

18.6 overs (1 Run) Just outside off, Khawaja pushes it through covers and gets to the other end.

18.5 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, it is pushed to covers.

18.4 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on off, Finch slaps it through covers and gets to the other end.

18.3 overs (1 Run) On off, Khawaja pushes it through covers for one.

18.2 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on middle, Finch works it through mid-wicket for one.

18.1 overs (0 Run) Floated up on off, once again the drift causes problem for the batter. Finch looks to play it with a straight bat but since it drifts away, the ball goes off the outer half towards point.

17.6 overs (1 Run) Goes on the back foot and forces it through cover-point for one. Tidy over after a wicket, Sri Lanka are doing a great job at the moment.

17.5 overs (0 Run) A length ball on off, shaping in, Finch pushes it off his front foot to covers.

17.4 overs (1 Run) Khawaja is underway! He stands tall to a shortish ball and steers it behind point for a single.

17.3 overs (0 Run) Defended off the back foot by the batsman.

17.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length delivery on off, Usman is on his toes as he defends it on the off side.

17.1 overs (1 Run) 24th ODI fifty for Aaron Finch! Good length delivery in the zone outside off, Finch stays back and plays it with an angled bat past the point fielder for a run. His form has been critical for Australia at the top of the order. SL vs AUS: Match 20: FIFTY! Aaron Finch completes 50 (53b, 7x4, 0x6). ऑस्ट्रेलिया 81/1 (17.1 Ovs). CRR: 4.71

16.6 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on middle, Khawaja pushes it to the right of the bowler. De Silva dives to that part and saves a run. End of a brilliant over by him, just the run and a wicket.

16.5 overs (0 Run) On the stumps and it is kept out.

16.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! De Silva strikes! A much-needed wicket for Sri Lanka. A poor shot by Warner though. De Silva is getting the ball to drift in and does so once again. Also, the length is fuller. Warner stays leg side of the ball and looks to cut but the line is a little too close and the length is also not the right one to play that shot. Warner misses and the stumps behind are disturbed. So Sri Lanka have got the reward for the pressure they have built after Powerplay 1. SL vs AUS: Match 20: WICKET! David Warner b Dhananjaya de Silva 26 (48b, 2x4, 0x6). ऑस्ट्रेलिया 80/1 (16.4 Ov). CRR: 4.8

16.3 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, blocked.

16.2 overs (1 Run) Very full and Finch eases it down to long on for one.

16.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on middle, Finch works it to mid-wicket.

15.6 overs (1 Run) Width on offer this time and Finch creams it through covers but towards the sweeper. Only a run.

15.5 overs (0 Run) Good length again on middle, Finch defends it onto the ground. Once again, good tight lines and lengths.

15.4 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, Finch defends it onto the ground.

15.3 overs (1 Run) Good running! Warner taps this towards cover and takes off. The fielder makes it easier for the batsmen as he misfields.

15.2 overs (1 Run) Good length and outside off, this is hit through covers for one.

15.1 overs (0 Run) Good length and on off, Finch defends it onto the ground. This is good bowling by Lanka. They are not giving any freebies to Australia at the moment.

Topics mentioned in this article Australia Australia Cricket Team Sri Lanka Sri Lanka Cricket Team The Oval, London The Oval, London World Cup 2019 Sri Lanka vs Australia, Match 20
