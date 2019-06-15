14.6 overs (1 Run) Karunaratne once again whips this through mid-wicket for one.
14.5 overs (1 Run) This is worked through mid-wicket for one.
14.4 overs (3 Runs) Good fielding! Saves a run for his side. This is whipped through mid-wicket. The fielder in the deep runs to his right, dives and throws it back towards mid on who is also gives a chase.
14.3 overs (0 Run) Karunaratne comes down the track and works it to short fine leg.
14.2 overs (0 Run) On off, it is pushed back to the bowler.
14.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on middle, this is pushed down to long off for one.
13.6 overs (1 Run) Well bowled and well played! A yorker on middle, Perera jams it out on the leg side and takes one. Brings up his fifty. His 13th in ODIs and it has been a wonderful knock so far. He has taken the attack to the bowlers right from the word go. Still needs to continue though.
13.5 overs (1 Run) Shorter and outside off, DK guides it down to third man and takes one.
13.4 overs (0 Run) Good length and on the stumps again, Karunaratne defends it onto the ground.
13.3 overs (1 Run) Shorter in length on middle, Perera works it through square leg for one.
13.2 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, Perera pushes it to mid off.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Full and on off, this is hit through covers for one.
12.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end another good over from Maxwell. Karunaratne walks down the track and works it through square leg for one.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Perera looks to sweep but it goes off the inner half towards short fine leg for one.
12.4 overs (1 Run) On the pads, this is worked through mid-wicket for one. 100 up for Lanka,
12.3 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, it is kept out.
12.2 overs (0 Run) Howzzat? The answer to that question is not out! Australia don't have a review left. Karunaratne comes down the track and looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads. An appeal but the umpire shakes his head. Looks close and replays show three reds.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Shorter and outside off, this is slapped through covers for one.
11.6 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off again, this is guided to point. 7 from the over.
11.4 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, Karunaratne guides it to point.
11.3 overs (0 Run) Short and outside off, DK first looks to pull but then bails out.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on the body, Perera looks to help it on its way but mistimes it towards square leg for one.
11.1 overs (2 Runs) Full and outside off, Perera carves it over point. The fielder in the deep runs to his right and keeps it down to two.
10.6 overs (2 Runs) A couple to end but still a very good over by Maxwell. This is on middle, Dimuth works it through square leg for two. Just the 4 from this one. Australia need to bowl a few more tight overs.
10.5 overs (0 Run) A straighter line, DK looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads.
10.4 overs (0 Run) On the stumps again and Dimuth defends it.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Down the leg side and it has been wided.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Fired on the pads, this is worked through square leg for one.
10.2 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, Perera pushes it back from where it came.
10.1 overs (0 Run) Slower through the air on off, Perera strokes it to covers.