4.6 overs (1 Run) A single on the last ball which means it is not a maiden. On the pads, this is worked to the right of mid-wicket. The fielder makes a half-stop which enables a run.
4.5 overs (0 Run) Another play and a miss! Lovely start from Jason! On a length again and this one holds its line. Karunaratne looks to defend but is beaten. He ended up playing inside the line there.
4.4 overs (0 Run) Well bowled again! On off and on a length. Defended.
4.3 overs (0 Run) A loud shout but not given! This one is angled into the batsman and comes in a little more. Karunratne fails to adjust to the movement and gets hit high on the thigh pad. An appeal but it is turned down. Too high.
4.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length again on middle, Karunaratne pushes it to mid on.
4.1 overs (0 Run) A little bit of swing for Jason. On a length and around off, it shapes away. Dimuth hangs his bat out but gets beaten.
3.6 overs (3 Runs) Three to end the over! Full and around off, Karunaratne manages to drive it square on the off side. Maxwell from point hares after it. The ball slows down as it gets to the ropes and three is taken.
3.5 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Flashes at a delivery outside off but is beaten by the extra bounce.
3.4 overs (0 Run) Goes fuller again on middle, this is hit back to the bowler.
3.3 overs (1 Run) A single now as Perera works it wide of mid on.
3.2 overs (0 Run) On the fuller side and on off, Perera strokes it to mid off.
3.1 overs (0 Run) Good length and on off, Perera guides it to point.
2.6 overs (0 Run) Another shorter one but this does not bounce as much as Starc wanted it to. Karunaratne looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads. A better second over from Starc, only 2 runs coming from it.
2.5 overs (0 Run) A bumper and Karunaratne ducks under it.
2.4 overs (0 Run) Karunaratne is down on the ground! Starc bowls a yorker but it is on the pads. DK looks to jam it out but slips in the process. The ball hits his pad as he falls down onto the ground. That was quick from Starc, it was at 150 KPH. Needs to correct his line though.
2.3 overs (2 Runs) A couple now! Not off the middle but Sri Lanka won't mind as long as they keep coming. Length and around off, Karunaratne plays inside the line, the ball goes off the outer half through backward point for two.
2.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and on off, it is defended onto the ground.
2.1 overs (0 Run) Goes very full and on off, tails back in a little. Karunaratne strokes it back to the bowler.
1.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Short again and Cummins pays the price again! Shortish and on middle, Perera is quickly onto the back foot and pulls it over the square leg fielder for another boundary. Cummins too starts off expensively. 24 in the first two overs!
1.5 overs (0 Run) Good length on off, Perera defends it onto the ground.
1.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Hammered! The Lankans dealing in boundaries at the moment. Shortish and around off, KP picks the length early and pulls it hard through mid-wicket.
1.3 overs (3 Runs) Three now! This is on the pads, Karunaratne flicks it through square leg. The fielder dives to his right and gets a hand to it. Then gets up and saves a run for his side.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Good length and outside off, Karunaratne leaves it alone.
1.1 overs (1 Run) On the pads, this is worked through backward square leg for one.
0.6 over (4 Runs) FOUR! 12 from the first over. Excellent start for Lanka. Poor delivery to end the first. Short and wide outside off, Dimuth cuts it to the left of point this time and bags a boundary.
0.5 over (2 Runs) Nicely played again! Karunaratne this time uses the pace of the bowler and guides it past point. Third man does well to run to his left and keep it down to two.
0.4 over (1 Run) Goes for the yorker but it is on the pads, Perera looks to jam it out awkwardly but it hits the pads and goes to the right of the keeper. Carey runs there but fails to collect it. It goes down to fine leg and the batters take a leg bye. There was an appeal from Starc but it did not last for long.
0.3 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Off the mark in style is Kusal Perera. Slightly fuller this time and there is width on offer. Perera just uses the pace of the bowler and guides it past cover-point. No stopping it once it beats the fielders in the ring.
0.2 over (0 Run) This time the line is a little too straight, Perera looks to keep it out but misses to get hit high on the pads.
0.1 over (1 Run) Sri Lanka are underway! A length ball by Starc to begin with and it is outside off. Karunaratne hangs his bat out. The ball flies off the outside edge down to third man for one.