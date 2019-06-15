4.6 overs (0 Run) Another dot to end! A good over by Malinga. On the pads again, it is worked to square leg.
4.5 overs (0 Run) Good shot but for no runs! Full and on off, Warner strokes it nicely but finds the man at mid off.
4.4 overs (0 Run) A little too straight again and Warner works it to square leg.
4.3 overs (0 Run) Good length and on middle, Warner defends it onto the ground.
4.2 overs (2 Runs) A couple! It seemed like a slower one on off, Warner looks to drive initially but then check-drives it past mid off for two.
4.1 overs (1 Run) On the pads, this is flicked down to fine leg for one.
3.6 overs (0 Run) On the body of Warner, he works it to mid-wicket.
3.5 overs (1 Run) A single to follow the boundary! Length and around off, Finch looks to defend but due to the inswing, it goes off the inner half towards mid-wicket for one.
3.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This outfield is lightning quick! This is angled into the pads, Finch works it nicely past the right of mid on. Udana gives it a chase and tries to pull it back in with a dive. Does get a hand to it but the ball rolls onto the fence. Udana seems to be in pain here. He is down on the ground holding his shoulder.
3.3 overs (0 Run) Shorter this time and it zips through. Finch is a touch late in the pull and hence, the ball goes to mid on.
3.2 overs (0 Run) Solid stroke! Another one on a length, Finch punches it hard but finds cover.
3.1 overs (0 Run) Excellent stop! Saves a boundary. Full and on off, Finch strokes it back towards the bowler who is going to his left in his followthrough. He though sticks his right leg out and stops the ball from going past him.
2.6 overs (0 Run) Another dot! A maiden by Malinga! Length and outside off, Warner shoulders arms to it.
2.5 overs (0 Run) Well bowled! Goes very full and on middle, Warner looks to jam it out but the bat turns in his hand and the ball goes towards mid-wicket.
2.4 overs (0 Run) Good length and on off, Warner strokes it on the up to cover.
2.3 overs (0 Run) Just outside off, Warner covers his off pole and leaves it.
2.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on middle, Warner blocks it into the ground.
2.1 overs (0 Run) Slightly fuller and outside off, Warner is guilty of going too hard at it and hence, it goes off the inner half back to the bowler.
1.6 overs (0 Run) Good delivery to end a good over for the Aussies. Length and outside off, Finch shoulders arms to it.
1.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This is beautiful! Pradeep goes fuller and pays the price. Finch leans into it and strokes it past the bowler for the second boundary of the over. The idea by Pradeep is not wrong. He is looking to get it back in and hit the pads of Finch but the batter is ensuring he is not planting his front foot way too across.
1.4 overs (0 Run) Once agin brings this back in from outside off, Finch though is solid in defense.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Good delivery and well played! Bowls this one fuller and gets it back in from off. Finch gets that front foot out of the way and strokes it with a straight bat to mid on.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Similar length but the line is a little straighter. Finch defends it.
1.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Stand and deliver! What a shot to get off the mark! Not a very bad delivery, it is on a length and around off. Finch stands tall and punches it past the left of mid off. The ball races away to the fence.
0.6 over (0 Run) A good delivery to finish the first over. Length and on middle, Warner solidly defends it to mid off.
0.5 over (0 Run) Drags his length back and also bowls it outside off. Warner makes a leave.
0.4 over (0 Run) Once again on the pads, Warner flicks it again but can't beat mid-wicket this time.
0.3 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Warner is underway with a boundary and so are Australia. Gets very straight does Malinga this time. Easy pickings for Warner, he flicks it nicely between mid-wicket and mid on and the ball races away.
0.2 over (0 Run) BEATEN! An absolute beauty that one! It starts outside off and then comes in. It is a touch fuller. Pitches and then holds its line. Warner ends up playing inside the line and gets beaten.
0.1 over (0 Run) A little swing first up! It is on a length and around middle, shapes back into Warner. He watches it carefully and keeps it out.