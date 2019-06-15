 
Sri Lanka vs Australia Live Score, World Cup 2019: Rain-Marred Sri Lanka Eye Desperate Win Against Australia

Updated:15 June 2019 13:19 IST

Sri Lanka vs Australia Live Score, 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup: Sri Lanka made a disastrous start that followed a tussle with rain in three matches.

SL vs AUS Live Score, Cricket World Cup Match: Sri Lanka witnessed rain in three matches. © AFP

Australia will look to seal the top position in the World Cup 2019 points table with a win over unlucky Sri Lanka, who lost two matches to rain besides a crushing defeat to New Zealand. The two teams will clash in a league match at Kennington Oval, London, on Saturday. The Dimuth Karunaratne-led Sri Lanka made a disastrous start in the World Cup 2019 with a 10-wicket loss to New Zealand after being bowled out for paltry 137. Sri Lanka then had their tussle with rain in three consecutive matches, out of which they won one against Afghanistan while matches against Pakistan and Bangladesh were washed out without a ball being bowled. Defending champions Australia, on the other hand, have been largely unstoppable with their loss against India being the only blemish in an otherwise professional performance so far in the tournament. The five-time winners are placed second with three wins from four games. With two fifties and a hundred, David Warner has been simply outstanding, helping Australia post 300-plus scores in the last two matches. (LIVE SCORECARD)

World Cup 2019 Match Today, Live Score Updates Between Sri Lanka vs Australia, Straight from Kennington Oval, London.

