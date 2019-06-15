Australia will look to seal the top position in the World Cup 2019 points table with a win over unlucky Sri Lanka, who lost two matches to rain besides a crushing defeat to New Zealand. The two teams will clash in a league match at Kennington Oval, London, on Saturday. The Dimuth Karunaratne-led Sri Lanka made a disastrous start in the World Cup 2019 with a 10-wicket loss to New Zealand after being bowled out for paltry 137. Sri Lanka then had their tussle with rain in three consecutive matches, out of which they won one against Afghanistan while matches against Pakistan and Bangladesh were washed out without a ball being bowled. Defending champions Australia, on the other hand, have been largely unstoppable with their loss against India being the only blemish in an otherwise professional performance so far in the tournament. The five-time winners are placed second with three wins from four games. With two fifties and a hundred, David Warner has been simply outstanding, helping Australia post 300-plus scores in the last two matches. (LIVE SCORECARD)