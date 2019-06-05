44.6 overs (1 Run) On middle and leg, worked in the gap at mid-wicket for one. 10 from the over, 20 more needed.
Live Score
44.5 overs (1 Run) Sharma has pushed it to the cover region. One run added to the total.
44.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Superb execution again from Rohit Sharma. Receives a full ball on middle and immediately goes down on one knee to sweep it sweetly through square leg. The umpire standing there lifts his right leg and makes way for the racing ball.
44.3 overs (1 Run) Tossed up ball outside off, Dhoni strokes it through the line, a bit uppishly but wide of the diving extra cover fielder for a run at long off.
44.2 overs (1 Run) Leans forward to a full ball and knocks it down through mid on for a run.
44.1 overs (2 Runs) Tahir starts with a long hop outside off, Rohit whacks it to deep cover-point for a couple of runs. 200 up for India!
43.6 overs (1 Run) Sharma plays it with an angled bat and guides it to third man. One run added to the total.
43.5 overs (0 Run) A touch short and on middle, Sharma is on his toes as he keeps it out on the leg side.
43.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! And Rohit just rubs it in with a boundary. Short ball outside off, Rohit sits on the back foot and ramps it over the keeper for a boundary.
43.3 overs (0 Run) Miller drops a dolly! Rohit continues to ride his luck! Rabada manages to deceive the batsman with a slower short ball outside off, Sharma tries to pull it over the leg side but gets a big top edge. The ball balloons in the air, Miller settles underneath it at covers but fails to catch a very simple chance. Rabada just cannot believe his luck. Du Plessis is down on haunches. It's not their day.
43.2 overs (0 Run) Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat.
43.1 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on middle, Sharma sticks back to defend but it takes the bottom edge and rolls to the left of the keeper. Quinton immediately reacts and stops the ball near short fine leg.
42.6 overs (2 Runs) Goes on the back foot to a short ball and punches it to sweeper cover for a brace. 14 from the over, 35 needed more off 42 balls.
42.5 overs (3 Runs) Sharma is toying with the fielders here. This one is too full on leg, Rohit paddles it fine down the leg side and the fielder in the deep backward square leg region has to cover big yards to cut it off. Three taken.
42.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Brilliantly done. Rohit kneels down, fetches a full ball from wide outside off and sweeps it behind square leg. It speeds away past the fielder inside the ring and finds the fence.
42.3 overs (1 Run) Dhoni gives the charge to a full ball and hammers it down the ground. The long on fielder makes a tumbling stop and they cross for a run.
42.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Not from the middle of the bat but there is no protection in the deep on the off side and it has trickled past the rope. Shamsi is on the shorter side and Dhoni has slapped it through the line.
42.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up ball around leg, Dhoni stretches forward to defend but misses and it goes off his pads to covers.
41.6 overs (0 Run) A bit short and outside off, Sharma goes back and plays it down safely to point. 49 needed off 48 balls, first time the runs needed are more than the balls left.
41.5 overs (1 Run) Short and angling down the leg side, Dhoni fails to connect with his pull shot and it goes off his thigh pad to backward square leg. They cross for a leg bye. Under 49 needed now.
41.4 overs (0 Run) This time gets on the front foot but still finds the cover fielder after playing in that region.
41.3 overs (0 Run) Stays back to punch it to the off side, finds the cover fielder.
41.2 overs (0 Run) Shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot.
41.1 overs (2 Runs) Short in length and outside off, pulled down to deep mid-wicket for a brace.
40.6 overs (1 Run) The batsman has flicked the ball off his pads. One run added to the total.
40.5 overs (0 Run) Dropped by Markram (sub)! A late cut shot played by Dhoni goes closely towards first slip. Aiden reacts to his right but it brushes his hand and rolls towards point. MS gets a life!
40.4 overs (1 Run) 23rd ODI hundred for Rohit Sharma! He reaches there by using his wrists to play the flick shot. Once it beats the diving mid-wicket fielder, he crosses for a run. His teammates stand and applaud on the balcony. The crowd is making a lot of noise as well. The Hitman has arrived at the World Cup. Take a bow, Rohit Sharma. Even though it was not a tough chase, the Indian opener has endured the initial onslaught and from there on, has moved from strength to strength. The speciality of this innings has been how calm he has been even though he has played and missed a few. Just showed the composure that he needed. Time for him to see off the final phase as well.
40.3 overs (2 Runs) Uses his feet this time and cracks his drive through covers. Rabada in the deep makes a sliding stop and the batsmen take two. On 99 now, Rohit!
40.2 overs (0 Run) Tossed up ball around off, Sharma defends it off his front foot to the off side. Just opened the face of his bat to do so.
40.1 overs (1 Run) Presses forward to a full ball and strokes it past the bowler to long off for a run. The crowd is on its feet in anticipation of a century for Rohit Sharma who will be on strike now on 97.