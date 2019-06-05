44.6 overs (0 Run) Good slower ball! Rabada is a touch early in the flick. It goes uppishly but well short of mid-wicket.
Live Score
44.5 overs (1 Run) Full and on off, Morris drives it nicely through covers for one.
44.4 overs (1 Run) On the pads this time, Rabada fails to flick it. The ball hits the pads and rolls towards square leg. A leg bye taken.
44.3 overs (0 Run) Good short one now! Mixing it up well is Bumrah. Rabada is way too late in the pull.
44.2 overs (0 Run) Goes very full, KG works it towards mid-wicket. The fielder scores a direct hit at the non-striker's end but the batter is in.
44.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on middle, Rabada blocks it out.
43.6 overs (1 Run) Rabada keeps strike as he pushes this through covers for one.
43.5 overs (1 Run) Sensible batting now! Got a biggie on the previous ball. Now works it through mid-wicket and takes one.
43.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! What a cracking sound of the bat meeting the ball! It was six from the moment it left the blade. Slightly short and on middle, Morris gets onto the back foot quickly and pulls it over the mid-wicket fence. These are very handy runs for South Africa.
43.3 overs (0 Run) Shortish and outside off, CM cuts it to point.
43.2 overs (0 Run) On the stumps again, Morris pushes it to covers again.
43.1 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, it is kept out.
42.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! How good was that shot? That has gone to the fence in a jiffy. Pandya bangs it short again, this time it comes at a good height for the batsman. Rabada whips it through mid-wicket and it races away. Spoils the over. 9 from this as well.
42.5 overs (2 Runs) Good bumper! Rabada looks to hook but the ball hurries onto him. It hits the top edge and lobs over mid-wicket for two.
42.4 overs (1 Run) Morris now eases this down to long on for one.
42.3 overs (1 Run) Another single as Rabada pushes this through covers for one.
42.2 overs (1 Run) A short one, Morris gets on top of the bounce and pulls it down to fine leg for one.
42.1 overs (0 Run) Slower one to begin with! Morris defends it.
41.6 overs (0 Run) From around the wicket, Chahal lands it outside off, Rabada pushes it back. 9 from the over.
41.5 overs (0 Run) Another leg spinner and this is pushed back to the bowler.
41.4 overs (1 Run) Flighted ball outside off, Morris hits it down to long off for another run.
41.3 overs (1 Run) Rabada now pushes it down to long on and gives the strike to Morris.
41.2 overs (1 Run) Now creams this down the ground towards long off for one.
41.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! A half-tracker and Morris pounces onto it. He goes back and pulls it hard and well over the square leg fence. South Africa would love a few more of these.
40.6 overs (0 Run) Flatter and a touch shorter on off, Rabada goes on the back foot in defense. Kuldeep bowls out, 10-0-46-1, a decent performance from the Chinaman bowler.
40.5 overs (0 Run) Rabada has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
40.5 overs (1 Run) Wide! Full and drifting down the leg side, Kagiso tries flicking but misses.
40.4 overs (0 Run) This one skids back in after landing on middle, Rabada tries playing through covers but it takes the inside half and goes to short fine leg.
40.3 overs (0 Run) Leans forward to a full ball on off and defends it to the off side.
40.2 overs (2 Runs) Soft edge! Flighted and outside off, Kagiso gets forward to push inside the line and it spins away slightly to catch the outside edge. It rolls wide of first slip and they take a couple of runs.
40.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up ball outside off, Rabada gets on the front foot and pushes it firmly to covers.