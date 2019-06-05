39.6 overs (2 Runs) On the pads, this is worked past mid-wicket. There is a lot of real estate there so two taken.
Live Score
39.5 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, Morris hits it back to the bowler.
39.4 overs (1 Run) On off, Rabada pushes it through covers and gets off the mark.
39.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! STUMPED! End of Phehlukwayo. He was going after everything and perishes in the attempt. Into the bowlers now are India. Andile once again makes room but this time also comes down the track. Chahal follows him and also bowls it slower. Phehlukwayo looks to go big but the ball turns back in. Beats the inside edge. Dhoni does well behind the stumps. He moves to his right, collects it in the second attempt and quickly whips the bails off. Fourth for Chahal.
39.2 overs (0 Run) Makes room and looks to go big again but due to the spin into him, it goes off the inner half towards mid-wicket.
39.1 overs (1 Run) On the shorter side and outside off, Morris slaps it through covers for one.
38.6 overs (1 Run) Flighted ball outside off, Morris looks to hit it through the off side but it goes off the inner half towards mid off for one.
38.5 overs (1 Run) Gives it air on off, Phehlukwayo strokes it uppishly down to long off for one.
38.4 overs (1 Run) Morris now works it through square leg and takes a single.
38.3 overs (1 Run) Clever batting! Got a biggie on the last ball, takes no risk and hits it through covers for one.
38.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That has gone all the way! First of the game and it comes from the bat of Phehlukwayo. Needed to time it well as it is a big ground. This is very full and on middle, Phehlukwayo clears his front leg and lofts it over the long on stand. 150 up. 11 overs to go after this. How many more can South Africa add?
38.1 overs (1 Run) Very full and on middle, Morris hits it down to long on for one.
37.6 overs (0 Run) On off, it is kept out.
37.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Down the leg side and it is another extra.
37.5 overs (0 Run) Phehlukwayo makes room and Chahal follows him. Andile looks to go over covers but it goes off the inner half towards mid-wicket.
37.4 overs (1 Run) Another single as Morris guides it towards cover-point.
37.3 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, it is kept out.
37.2 overs (1 Run) A low full toss outside off, Andile sweeps it through mid-wicket for one.
37.2 overs (1 Run) Slower through the air and down the leg side, Andile looks to flick but misses. Wided.
37.1 overs (2 Runs) Nicely played in the end! Phehlukwayo comes down the track and Chahal bowls it short and it is the googly. Andile adjusts and strokes it through mid off. Long on runs across and saves two for his side.
36.6 overs (1 Run) Goes on the back foot and punches it down to long on for a run.
36.5 overs (0 Run) Drags his length back a bit and serves it just outside off, Andile goes on the back foot and keeps it out safely on the off side.
36.4 overs (0 Run) Tossed up ball outside off, Phehlukwayo tries to drive but once again gets an inside edge. This time it rolls to mid-wicket.
36.3 overs (0 Run) Too full in length on off, Andile goes hard at it in an attempt to drive it through covers but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
36.2 overs (0 Run) Nicely flighted delivery, full and on middle, Phehlukwayo strides forward and pushes it back to the bowler.
36.1 overs (1 Run) A gentle loosener to begin a new spell. Short and down the leg side, Morris moves back and pulls it through square leg for a run.
35.6 overs (0 Run) Clever bowling! He sees Phehlukwayo attempt the reverse sweep and bowls it slower and outside leg. The batsman misses. Almost loses his balance but does well to keep it and stay inside the crease. Dhoni collects the ball and goes full 360 degrees around the stumps. He is having fun!
35.5 overs (0 Run) Floats it up on off, it is kept out
35.4 overs (3 Runs) Flatter and outside off, Morris looks to cut but it goes off the bottom half through Dhoni's legs and three taken.
35.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! Caught and bowled! Chahal returns and strikes almost immediately! Good captaincy by Kohli to bring him back on. He has really impressed today with the way he has captained. Chahal floats this up on off, once again it is very full. It bounces just before the bat of Miller who looks to drive it through the line after coming down the track. But he ends up chipping it straight to the bowler who accepts a dolly. Body blow to South Africa as their hopes of getting to a competitive total was pinned on Miller. 200 looks farfetched now!
35.2 overs (1 Run) Uses his feet but gets too close to the delivery, he ends up chipping it to long on for a run. It went on the bounce to the fielder there.
35.1 overs (0 Run) Goes right back and works it with the turn to square leg.