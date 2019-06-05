34.6 overs (0 Run) On a length around off, Miller taps it down in front of cover-point.
34.5 overs (1 Run) Offers width outside off, Andile reaches out for it and strokes it to sweeper cover for a single.
34.4 overs (0 Run) A touch short and on off, defended off the back foot to the off side.
34.3 overs (0 Run) Shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot.
34.2 overs (0 Run) Kumar digs in a bouncer on middle, Andile sits under it.
34.1 overs (1 Run) Lands it on a good length around leg, Miller eases it behind square leg and picks up a single.
33.6 overs (0 Run) Outside off and this one drifts back in. AP covers his off pole and shoulders arms to it.
33.5 overs (0 Run) Flatter again and on off, AP guides it to point.
33.4 overs (0 Run) On the off pole, it is kept out.
33.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Up and over! Much-needed for South Africa. Andile dances down the track and also makes room. He gets to the pitch of it and whacks it over covers for a boundary.
33.2 overs (1 Run) Works it down to long on with the angle but only for a run.
33.1 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Outside off, Miller goes back and looks to punch it through the off side but does not connect.
32.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end! Outside off, Phehlukwayo watches it go through to the keeper.
32.5 overs (0 Run) A solid defense. Length and on middle, Phehlukwayo defends it out.
32.4 overs (1 Run) Third single in the over as Miller works this with soft hands towards mid-wicket. The fielder in the deep runs in quickly and does not allow a second.
32.3 overs (1 Run) On the pads, this is worked towards deep square leg for one.
32.2 overs (1 Run) Good shot but for a run! Full and on off, this is hit towards the right of mid off for one.
32.1 overs (0 Run) A little too straight to begin with! Miller works it to mid-wicket.
31.6 overs (0 Run) On the stumps and it is kept out again. Just a single from the over.
31.5 overs (0 Run) This time, fires it quicker. Phehlukwayo goes back and pushes it to covers.
31.4 overs (0 Run) On off, it is kept out.
31.3 overs (1 Run) Even slower and shorter, it does not bounce at all. Miller waits, waits and waits and then pushes it down to long on for one.
31.2 overs (0 Run) Slower through the air, it starts outside off and then drifts in. Miller defends it.
31.1 overs (0 Run) Flighted ball on off, Miller guides it to point.
30.6 overs (0 Run) Maiden over, first of this match! Shortish and outside off, swinging away further, Phehlukwayo drops his wrists and allows it through to Dhoni.
30.5 overs (0 Run) Back to bowling short. Digs in a bouncer in the line of the stumps, Andile sits under it.
30.4 overs (0 Run) Excellent follow-up delivery. Bumrah was setting up Phehlukwayo by pitching it short and this time he hits the blockhole. Credit to Andile to be aware of the situation and keeping it out at the last moment.
30.3 overs (0 Run) Slower bouncer around leg at 126 kph, Phehlukwayo picks the length early and ducks underneath it.
30.2 overs (0 Run) Good pace and bounce again. Bumrah dishes out a back of a length ball on off, angling away from the batsman, Phehlukwayo shoulders arms.
30.1 overs (0 Run) Good length delivery on middle and off, Andile remains back footed and defends it to the off side.