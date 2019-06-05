29.6 overs (1 Run) Good length ball just outside off, it takes the middle of Rohit's angled bat and runs down to third man for a run. Not sure whether he intended to do so. Anyway, 6 runs from the over.
29.5 overs (0 Run) The batsman lets the ball go outside his off stump.
29.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Beauty, just beauty! A front foot pull shot is such a delight to watch. Ricky Ponting made that famous and Rohit is just carrying the legacy forward. Rabada digs in a short ball on off, Rohit picks the length in a trice and pulls it handsomely over mid-wicket. The fielder in the deep fails to get to it. 100 needed more!
29.3 overs (0 Run) Nearly a drag on! A length ball outside off, Sharma presses forward to drive it through the line but gets a fat inside edge onto the pads.
29.2 overs (1 Run) Back of a length ball on middle, Rahul eases his weight on the back foot and glances it behind square leg. De Kock runs after it to collect the ball and the batsmen take a single.
29.1 overs (0 Run) Good length ball outside off, Rahul covers his stumps and allows it through.
28.6 overs (0 Run) Flighted outside off, the batsman goes for the sweep but fails to connect it. 8 from the over, easy going at the moment for India.
28.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! You just cannot afford to bowl there to this batsman. He will hit you every single time, even in his sleep. Tahir serves it short and wide outside off, Rohit latches onto it and smacks it behind point.
28.4 overs (3 Runs) A googly on the shorter side around off, Rahul shuffles across the stumps and pulls it past the short fine leg fielder. Rabada there tries to stop it with a dive but fails to do cleanly. The batsmen collect three runs.
28.3 overs (0 Run) Strides forward to a full ball and drives it back to the bowler. The ever enthusiastic Tahir stops it with a dive.
28.2 overs (0 Run) This one holds a bit after landing around off, Rahul tries to play through the line but it takes the inside edge and rolls behind square leg.
28.1 overs (1 Run) Floated and full outside off, Sharma drives it square of the wicket on the off side and takes a single.
27.6 overs (0 Run) Sharp delivery. A touch short around off and jagging back in sharply. Rahul tries to defend from the crease but is hurried up and is hit on the thigh pad. Top over from Kagiso but no success.
27.5 overs (0 Run) Played to the point region by the batsman. No run.
27.4 overs (1 Run) Taps it down on the leg side and steals a single.
27.3 overs (0 Run) Beaten comprehensively! You are never in against this bowler, doesn't matter how many runs you have scored in the innings. Rabada dishes out a shortish length ball outside off and gets it to nip back in. Rohit tamely pushes inside the line and it sneaks past the inside half of his bat.
27.2 overs (1 Run) Edgy! Good length ball angling in from around off, Rahul goes back to defend but it takes the outside edge and runs wide of first slip for a single at third man.
27.1 overs (0 Run) Starts a new spell with a good length ball outside off, Rahul covers his stumps and shoulders arms.
26.6 overs (0 Run) Rohit has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 11 in the over, 18 in the last two. 115 needed more off 138 balls.
26.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Lovely touch! Waited and waited and got plenty of bat on his square cut. Good awareness from Sharma. He picks the short ball early, spots his area, knew where the fielders are square of the wicket and places his shot to perfection behind point.
26.4 overs (1 Run) Lunges to a full ball outside off and bunts it to the right of the backward point fielder for a run.
26.3 overs (1 Run) Walks forward to a full ball and knocks it down to long on for one.
26.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Really a bad delivery, full and way down the leg side, further spinning down, Rohit sits down on one knee and has no qualms in sweeping it behind square for a boundary. 50-run stand comes up!
26.1 overs (1 Run) A wrong 'un on the shorter side, around middle and off, Rahul moves back and forces it to long off for a run.
25.6 overs (1 Run) Calmly turns a length ball in the gap at mid-wicket and hands the strike to Rohit Sharma by picking a single.
25.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Wrong line and length, and Morris is punished. 100 comes up for India with that shot. Back of a length delivery on middle and leg, Rahul swivels on the back foot with the pull shot, just uses the pace of the bowler and helps it down to fine leg. The fielder in the deep tries his best with a dive but it goes under him to find the fence.
25.4 overs (0 Run) Lands it on a length and just outside off, Rahul strides forward and defends it softly to the off side. In no hurry. The required rate is well under 6.
25.3 overs (0 Run) Fullish in length and closer to off stump, KL watchfully covers the line and blocks it to the off side.
25.2 overs (0 Run) Angles in a length ball on off, Rahul gets behind the line and defends it to the off side.
25.1 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on middle, Rohit works it on the leg side, finds the gap at mid-wicket and rotates the strike.
25.1 overs (1 Run) Called a wide for height! Morris steams in and digs in a short ball. It goes well over the head of the batsman and de Kock uses every centimeter of his height to catch the ball over his head.