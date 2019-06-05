24.6 overs (1 Run) Knocks a full ball down through mid on and keeps strike with a single.
24.5 overs (1 Run) Nearly sneaked through! Kuldeep goes a bit flatter and pitches it a shade shorter on off. It skids on after landing and Andile punches it at the last moment through covers for one.
24.4 overs (1 Run) Beautiful bowling, this. Kuldeep generously tosses this one and serves it full around leg, Miller sweeps it in front of square leg and crosses for a run.
24.3 overs (1 Run) Fuller and around leg, Phehlukwayo leans forward and drives it through mid off for a single. 100 comes up for South Africa!
24.2 overs (0 Run) Nicely tossed up one. It lands full on middle and Andile defends it back to the bowler.
24.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up ball on middle, Miller leans forward and flicks it with the spin through mid-wicket for a run.
23.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end! 9 from the over. On the stumps, this is hit down to long off for one.
23.5 overs (1 Run) Just over! Another tossed up ball on off, AP hits it uppishly but hits it well enough to get it over the bowler and down to long on for one.
23.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Innovation this time comes off for a South African batsman. Phehlukwayo plays the reverse sweep and he hits it nicely, over point for a boundary.
23.3 overs (0 Run) Flighted ball on middle, Andile defends it out.
23.2 overs (1 Run) The batter uses his feet and strokes it down to long on for one.
23.1 overs (2 Runs) Good running! This is worked wide of the fielder at deep square leg and the batters take two.
22.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! Three reds and Duminy has to take the long walk back! He takes a review along with him. Kuldeep now is amongst the wickets as well. The slider does the trick for him too. Duminy also misreads the length here. It is bowled on middle, Duminy goes back when he should have been coming forward. The ball straightens after landing and hits the front pad. An appeal is made and the umpire raises his finger this time. JP after a chat with his partner, takes the review. Replays roll in and they show that Duminy indeed is a dead duck. Half the side back in the hut for South Africa and they have not even crossed 100.
22.5 overs (0 Run) Another flighted ball which is hit back to the bowler.
22.4 overs (0 Run) Floats it up on middle, JP pushes it back to the bowler.
22.3 overs (0 Run) Howzzat? But the answer to that question is not out! It is the quicker one from Kuldeep and it is very full around the leg pole. Duminy looks to sweep but gets into an awkward position. The ball hits his pads. An appeal follows but the umpire shakes his head. Was pitching outside leg.
22.2 overs (0 Run) Gives it nice amount of air and lands it on middle, it is hit back to the bowler.
22.1 overs (1 Run) Shortish and on off, Miller slaps it through cover for one.
21.6 overs (1 Run) Flatter this time, a touch short again and outside off. Miller punches it past the cover fielder and Kuldeep cuts it off by moving to his right from mid off. Another single to close the over.
21.5 overs (0 Run) A touch short and on middle, David moves back and helps it with the spin to the leg side, finds the fielder.
21.4 overs (1 Run) Edgy! The South African batsmen finding it tough to pick Chahal. This one turns away from the southpaw, JP tries playing inside the line but it takes the outside edge and runs wide of first slip for a run.
21.3 overs (0 Run) Chahal goes slower through the air and serves it full on middle, Duminy defends it near his front pad.
21.2 overs (0 Run) Floated one, landing full and on off, Duminy skips down the track and blocks it safely to the off side.
21.1 overs (1 Run) Loopy and full around leg, Miller clips it with the spin through mid-wicket for a single.
20.6 overs (1 Run) The googly and Miller picks it, he goes back and strokes it down to long on for one.
20.5 overs (1 Run) Shorter and outside off, Duminy slaps it through covers and takes one.
20.4 overs (0 Run) Gives it a lot of air. Duminy at first looks to flick but then seeing the length is too full, he strokes it to covers.
20.3 overs (1 Run) Shorter in length and outside off, Miller slaps it through covers for one.
20.2 overs (1 Run) A full toss and Duminy sweeps it through square leg but only for one.
20.1 overs (1 Run) Floats it up on off, Miller strokes it down to long off for one.