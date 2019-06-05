19.6 overs (1 Run) A touch short again, outside off, Rohit dabs it down to third man and retains strike with a single.
19.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Rohit just loves playing square of the wicket on both sides. This one is short and wide outside off, Sharma camps back and whacks it through point. The sweeper fielder gets across to his left but fails to cut it off.
19.4 overs (1 Run) Lands it up and outside off, Rahul leans forward and pushes it with gentle hands through covers for a single.
19.3 overs (0 Run) Angles in a good length ball around off, Rahul stays back footed and pushes it back in the direction of the bowler.
19.2 overs (0 Run) On a length around middle and off, it's defended off the back foot by KL.
19.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That's a fine shot! A gentle medium pace delivery, full and on middle, Rahul brings down a straight bat and sweetly punches it down the ground for a glorious boundary.
18.6 overs (0 Run) Flatter and a shade quicker on off, Sharma defends it from the crease to the off side. Tidy start from Shamsi!
18.5 overs (2 Runs) Poor length this time. Shamsi goes short and wide outside off, Rohit hangs back and cuts it through backward point for a couple of runs.
18.4 overs (0 Run) Flighted ball on leg, Rohit flicks but finds the mid-wicket fielder.
18.3 overs (1 Run) Loopy one, full and down the leg side, Rahul helps it to the right of the mid-wicket fielder and takes a single.
18.2 overs (0 Run) Tossed up ball on off, fuller in length, KL should have played it from the front foot but keeps it out from the back foot. Needs to be careful.
18.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter one to begin the spell. It's on the leg stump line and Rahul plays it off his pads to mid-wicket.
17.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end! Good length on off, it is kept out.
17.5 overs (2 Runs) A little too short this time, Rohit pulls it nicely through mid-wicket. The fielder in the deep gets around and keeps it down to two.
17.4 overs (0 Run) Length and outside off, left alone.
17.3 overs (0 Run) That stays low! Short and outside off, Rohit looks to cut but the ball sneaks under his bat. De Kock does not stop it cleanly but no extra run taken.
17.2 overs (0 Run) Length and on off, Rohit taps it towards point. Rahul wants a run but is sent back in time.
17.1 overs (1 Run) Length and outside off, Rahul guides it through cover-point and takes one.
16.6 overs (1 Run) Confusion again! Rahul this time pushes it towards cover. He wants a run but then Rohit does not respond immediately. He eventually goes for it. Faf picks the ball up and looks to throw it on the turn but loses his balance. The run in the end is completed easily. 8 from the over, a good one for India.
16.5 overs (1 Run) Rohit now drops it towards cover and sets off. Rahul hesitates at first but then goes for it and completes it.
16.4 overs (0 Run) Flighted ball on off, Rohit strokes it to covers.
16.3 overs (1 Run) OHHH! On the stumps, Rahul looks to defend but the ball goes off the inner half towards short fine leg. A late call by Rohit for a run but no damage done.
16.2 overs (1 Run) Now does the right thing by stroking it down to long on for one.
16.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Poor delivery! It is short and asking to be hit. Rohit goes back and pulls this through square leg for a boundary.
15.6 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and on off again, Rahul gets right behind the line and keeps it out.
15.5 overs (0 Run) This is angled into the batsman, Rahul works it to mid-wicket.
15.4 overs (0 Run) Good length and outside off, Rahul lets it be.
15.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! WHAT A CATCH THAT IS! Quinton de Kock, you beauty! Efforts like these, not only get you a wicket but surely lift the morale of the team. A huge, huge wicket for South Africa. They have India's best batsman, Virat Kohli. Not a great delivery this. It is short and wide outside off. Kohli looks to guide it down to third man but the extra bounce means the outside edge is taken. It lobs to the right of de Kock who flies like Superman and takes it with one hand. They needed this breakthrough and South Africa have got it. 174 more needed in 207.
15.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A little short and Kohli gets onto it quickly. He rocks back and pulls it, not off the middle but still hit well enough for the ball to race away to the fence.
15.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on middle, Kohli strokes it to mid on.