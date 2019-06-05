19.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! KABOOM! That has gone right through Faf's defenses. Two in the over for Chahal! This though is a huge one. The slider does the trick this time. It is on off and skids through again. Faf lunges and looks to defend but leaves the slightest of gaps between bat and pad. The ball hits the pads and then deflects onto the off pole. The Indians are ecstatic. South Africa slip further.
Live Score
19.5 overs (0 Run) A slider now and on middle, it skids through. Faf gets his bat down in time and works it to mid-wicket.
19.4 overs (1 Run) Another flighted ball on the pads, Miller works it through square leg and takes one.
19.3 overs (0 Run) Uses his feet straightaway and then works it towards mid-wicket.
19.3 overs (1 Run) Slower but down the leg side, it has been wided.
19.2 overs (0 Run) Floats it up on middle, Miller strokes it back to the bowler.
19.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! Chahal breaks the stand! The innovation does not come off. Rassie looks to play the reverse sweep but Chahal bowls it slightly down the leg side. He misses. The ball turns back in and then hits the stumps. Rassie ended up playing all around that and it looked ugly in the end. He walks back after getting a start. South Africa would have wanted him to continue. India continue to stay on top.
18.6 overs (1 Run) Three from this one! Rassie guides it down to third man and keeps strike for the next over.
18.5 overs (1 Run) Gets away with one there does Pandya. This one is short and wide outside off, Faf slaps it towards cover where the fielder does not stop it cleanly and a run is taken.
18.4 overs (0 Run) On the off pole, Faf blocks it out.
18.3 overs (1 Run) This is angled into the batsman, Rassie works it through square leg for one.
18.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, Rassie defends it onto the ground.
18.1 overs (0 Run) Slightly shorter in length and outside off, Rassie looks to cut but due to the low bounce, he ends up chopping it to covers.
17.6 overs (1 Run) Just the 4 from Chahal's first. Flighted ball on middle, Rassie van der Dussen pushes it past the diving bowler and down to long on for one.
17.5 overs (0 Run) Shorter and quicker outside off, Rassie looks to cut but ends up chopping it to point.
17.4 overs (0 Run) Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat.
17.3 overs (0 Run) The slider, Rassie pushes it back towards the bowler.
17.2 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Turn there for Chahal. He lands it on off and gets it to move away. Van der Dussen goes back and tries to defend but is beaten.
17.1 overs (3 Runs) Three to start Chahal's spell! He gives it a lot of flight and lands it on off, Faf drives it through covers. It is the longer part of the ground so an easy three. The fifty-run stand is also up. The duo needs to continue.
16.6 overs (2 Runs) Another bouncer but this time Rassie plays the pull shot. He does so nicely, it goes behind square on the leg side for a brace.
16.5 overs (0 Run) A bumper and on the body, Rassie ducks under it.
16.4 overs (1 Run) In the air... but in the gap! Short and outside off, Faf du Plessis cuts it but away from short point and down to deep point for one.
16.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and on off, FdP guides it to point.
16.2 overs (1 Run) Rassie would feel he missed out there! Down the leg side, Rassie looks to flick but misses to get hit high on the thigh pad. The ball rolls towards square leg. Leg bye taken. Had he got a little bat on it, it would have been a boundary.
16.1 overs (2 Runs) Shorter and on off, Rassie jumps and guides it wide of third man for a couple.
15.6 overs (1 Run) Another single as Rassie pushes it down to long on. So runs starting to come now for South Africa. 17 from the last two.
15.5 overs (1 Run) Sensible batting! Follows the boundary with a single down to long off.
15.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Misfiled and a welcome boundary for South Africa. Faf du Plessis sweeps it through mid-wicket. Kumar in the deep runs to his right and then looks to stop it with a dive but the ball hits his hand and goes behind for a boundary.
15.3 overs (2 Runs) Two runs! Floats it up outside off, Faf du Plessis strokes it towards cover. The fielder there dives and makes a half-stop. He takes the pace off the ball and hence, the batters take two till the time long off does the mopping up job.
15.2 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! This one holds its line. Pitches outside off and straightens. Faf plays inside the line and gets beaten.
15.1 overs (1 Run) Sweeps it nicely but towards deep mid-wicket so only a single.