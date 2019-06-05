4.6 overs (0 Run) Three dots to end the over! Shoritsh and outside off, Faf shoulders arms to this one.
4.5 overs (0 Run) The edge is found again but lands short again! This is just outside off, Faf has a tentative poke at it. The ball hits the outside edge and lands just short of the second slip fielder.
4.4 overs (0 Run) Good ball! Length and outside off, Faf makes a leave.
4.3 overs (2 Runs) A couple now! Faf stays back and works it through square leg for a brace.
4.2 overs (1 Run) This time, it is nicely worked down to fine leg for a single.
4.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! EDGY! South Africa won't mind though. Length and on the leg pole, it is moving away. De Kock looks to work it on the leg side but due to the away movement, it goes off the leading edge and down to third man for a boundary.
3.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end another brilliant over by Bumrah. Good length on off, it is defended. A successful over for India!
3.5 overs (0 Run) Edged but short! Length and around off again, this one straightens. Faf does well to play it with soft hands and hence, the outside edge does not carry to second slip.
3.4 overs (0 Run) Goes wide of the crease and angles it into the batter, Faf looks to defend but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
3.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Bumrah almost got another! That has just gone past the leg stump. Full and just outside off, Faf leans into it and looks to hit it through the off side but the ball hits the inside edge. Almost kisses the leg pole and races to the fine leg fence. He is off the mark with a boundary but a fortunate one.
3.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! EDGED AND TAKEN! Bumrah draws first blood! This was coming, right? The way he was bowling, a wicket was surely due. He continues bowling this on a length and around off, once again the ball bounces a touch extra. Amla goes back and tries to defend but does not get on top of the bounce. It hits the higher portion of the outside edge and goes straight to Rohit Sharma at second slip. Early breakthrough for India, just the start they would have wanted.
3.1 overs (1 Run) That has flown through! Even Dhoni could not collect it! Length and on off, there is some extra bounce and also some movement away. De Kock's outside edge is beaten once again as he looks to guide it through the off side. The ball swings away further. Hits the fingertip of Dhoni and goes towards third man for a bye.
2.6 overs (0 Run) Outside off, left alone. Good over by Bhuvi again, kept things tight after conceding a boundary first ball.
2.5 overs (0 Run) On the off pole again, Amla blocks it out.
2.4 overs (1 Run) Good length and on the middle pole, de Kock works it through square leg and takes one.
2.3 overs (1 Run) Once again there is width offered! Amla opens the face and guides it down to third man for one.
2.2 overs (0 Run) Goes back to bowling it on off, Amla blocks it out.
2.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Caressed! Lovely by Amla. Length and around off, Amla plays it late, opens the face of the bat and guides it past point for a boundary. First of the game.
1.6 overs (0 Run) Beaten again in the over! Again the angle away troubles de Kock. Length and on off, it moves away. De Kock once again is rooted to his crease as he tries to defend. Gets beaten. End of a testing first over by Bumrah. Brilliant start for him.
1.5 overs (0 Run) JAFFA! This is unplayable stuff from Bumrah. De Kock can only hope it misses the outside edge. Length and on off, once again it shapes away. De Kock looks to defend but the ball whizzes past the outside edge.
1.4 overs (2 Runs) Run out opportunity goes abegging! Dhoni misses the stumps from a close range. Don't see that happening a lot. To begin with, it is a poor ball from Bumrah, on the pads. De Kock flicks it towards fine leg. He takes one and then goes for the second run. Jadhav there throws it to Dhoni who is not standing at the stumps. He collects it, turns and then has a shy at his end but misses. De Kock did dive but had Dhoni hit, de Kock would have been a goner.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Three beauties to begin with! Even de Kock is amazed. Length ball and it is angling away from the off pole. De Kock plays inside the line and gets beaten.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Well bowled! Good movement off the pitch too for Bumrah. It has landed on off and then jags away sharply. De Kock first thinks of playing at it but then does well to pull his bat out of the way.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Almost plays it on! On a length and around off, it is angling away from the left-hander. De Kock looks to play away from his body and gets an inside edge onto the pads.
0.6 over (0 Run) A good nut to end the over! On the off pole, Amla lunges and defends it onto the ground. A tight first over by Kumar.
0.5 over (0 Run) Another good ball! Length and outside off, it is left alone.
0.4 over (1 Run) Well bowled, well played and good running! Kumar lands this on a length and around off, de Kock pushes this towards mid off. Calls early for a single and takes it. He is off the mark.
0.3 over (0 Run) A little too straight this time, de Kock looks to flick but misses to get hit high on the pads.
0.2 over (0 Run) Back of a length, no swing this time as the length was shorter. De Kock hops and works it to mid-wicket.
0.1 over (1 Run) South Africa are underway straightaway! Kumar lands this on a length and around off, it comes in just a bit. Amla plays it late and down to third man for one.