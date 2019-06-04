Jasprit Bumrah was a little bit of an oddity in cricket, with his stuttering bowling run-up and stiff-armed action, but he has now become one of the best in the business , more so at the business end of an inning, when he can bowl a sensational range of deliveries to keep the batsmen honest and the scoring rate down. Jasprit Bumrah will be critical to India's chances in the World Cup 2019 , as fast bowlers will be key to teams' successes and Bumrah is right on top of the line. He will be given the responsibility of bowling the late overs and those could spell the difference between a win and a defeat.

Jasprit Bumrah made his One-day International debut against Australia at Sydney in January 2016. He gave a good account of himself as Australia scored 330 runs, returning with figures of 2/40 off 10 overs.

Jasprit Bumrah has played 49 ODIs so far (49 innings) and claimed 85 wickets at an economy rate of 4.51 and strike rate of 29.4.

He has four four-wicket hauls, with best figures of 5/27.