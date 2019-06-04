 
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

India vs South Africa: Jasprit Bumrah, India Bowler To Watch Out For

Updated: 04 June 2019 12:54 IST

Jasprit Bumrah has progressed in leaps and bounds as he has become one of the best death bowlers in international cricket and will be critical to India's chances in World Cup 2019.

Jasprit Bumrah has progressed in leaps and bounds and become one of the best death bowlers. © AFP

Jasprit Bumrah was a little bit of an oddity in cricket, with his stuttering bowling run-up and stiff-armed action, but he has now become one of the best in the business, more so at the business end of an inning, when he can bowl a sensational range of deliveries to keep the batsmen honest and the scoring rate down. Jasprit Bumrah will be critical to India's chances in the World Cup 2019, as fast bowlers will be key to teams' successes and Bumrah is right on top of the line. He will be given the responsibility of bowling the late overs and those could spell the difference between a win and a defeat.

Jasprit Bumrah made his One-day International debut against Australia at Sydney in January 2016. He gave a good account of himself as Australia scored 330 runs, returning with figures of 2/40 off 10 overs.

Jasprit Bumrah has played 49 ODIs so far (49 innings) and claimed 85 wickets at an economy rate of 4.51 and strike rate of 29.4.

He has four four-wicket hauls, with best figures of 5/27.

Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team South Africa South Africa Cricket Team Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Jasprit Jasbirsingh Bumrah Jasprit Bumrah World Cup 2019 South Africa vs India, Match 8 Cricket
Highlights
  • India take on South Africa in their opening World Cup 2019 match
  • Jasprit Bumrah will be critical to India's chances in World Cup 2019
  • Bumrah has become one of the best death bowlers in international cricket
Preview: India Look To Begin World Cup 2019 With A Bang, Add To South Africa
Jasprit Bumrah Stuns Shakib Al Hasan With A Supreme Yorker - Watch
Cricket World Cup 2019, India vs Bangladesh Warm-Up Match Highlights: All-Round India Beat Bangladesh By 95 Runs
Virat Kohli Is Not Human, He
"All Geared Up": Team India Leaves For World Cup 2019. See Pictures
