 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

World Cup 2019, South Africa vs Bangladesh: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming

Updated: 01 June 2019 18:16 IST

South Africa started their World Cup 2019 campaign with a 104-run loss to England in the tournament opener.

World Cup 2019, South Africa vs Bangladesh: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
Bangladesh lost to India by 95 runs in World Cup warm-up. © AFP

South Africa started their World Cup 2019 campaign with a 104-run loss to England in the tournament opener on Thursday. The Faf du Plessis-led side will look to seal a desperate win against a temperamental Bangladesh at the same venue - Kennington Oval, London, on Saturday. Bangladesh, who lost to India by 95 runs in World Cup warm-up, will look to give a batting-struggling South Africa tough competition. However, South Africa captain Faf du Plessis has asked his side to make amends for the painful start. South Africa restricted England to manageable 311 for 8 on a tricky pitch at The Oval but, tormented by Jofra Archer's pace and bounce, their run chase never got going.

When is the South Africa vs Bangladesh World Cup 2019 match?

The South Africa vs Bangladesh World Cup 2019 match will be played on June 02, 2019 (Sunday).

Where will the South Africa vs Bangladesh World Cup 2019 match be played?

The South Africa vs Bangladesh World Cup 2019 match will be played at Kennington Oval,London.

What time does the South Africa vs Bangladesh World Cup 2019 match begin?

The South Africa vs Bangladesh World Cup 2019 match will begin at 03:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the South Africa vs Bangladesh World Cup 2019 match?

The South Africa vs Bangladesh World Cup 2019 match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the South Africa vs Bangladesh World Cup 2019 match?

The live streaming of the South Africa vs Bangladesh World Cup 2019 match will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters.)

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article South Africa South Africa Cricket Team Bangladesh Bangladesh Cricket Team World Cup 2019 Cricket
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • South Africa started their World Cup 2019 campaign with a loss
  • The du Plessis-led side will look to seal a desperate win vs Bangladesh
  • Du Plessis has asked his side to make amends for the painful start
Related Articles
South Africa vs Bangladesh Preview: South Africa Look To Bounce Back From Crushing Loss
South Africa vs Bangladesh Preview: South Africa Look To Bounce Back From Crushing Loss
South Africa vs Bangladesh: Match Date, Time, Venue, Stadium
South Africa vs Bangladesh: Match Date, Time, Venue, Stadium
South Africa vs Bangladesh: Mushfiqur Rahim, Bangladesh Player To Watch Out For
South Africa vs Bangladesh: Mushfiqur Rahim, Bangladesh Player To Watch Out For
South Africa vs Bangladesh: Quinton De Kock, South Africa Player To Watch Out For
South Africa vs Bangladesh: Quinton De Kock, South Africa Player To Watch Out For
South Africa vs Bangladesh: World Cup Head To Head Match Stats
South Africa vs Bangladesh: World Cup Head To Head Match Stats
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 29 May 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.
ss