South Africa vs Bangladesh: Quinton De Kock, South Africa Player To Watch Out For

Quinton de Kock would possibly be one of a handful of South African players to show some fight as the Proteas went down by a big 104-run margin to England in their first World Cup 2019 match. Even otherwise, De Kock has been one of the most consistent players for South Africa in the recent past and he will always be one of the biggest keys for the team if they hope to keep their World Cup 2019 campaign on the rails.

De Kock was the top-scorer for South Africa with 68 runs and he was one player who looked to have the pace of the England attack, till he departed.

De Kock made his debut against New Zealand at Paarl in January 2013. Since then, he has been part of the South African One-day International (ODI) XI in 107 matches (107 innings) in which he has scored 4670 runs at an average of 45.78 and a great strike rate of 95.75.

De Kock has scored 14 centuries with a best of 178 and also 22 half-centuries.

His performance behind the stumps is equally impressive, as he has 150 catches and eight stumpings.