 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

South Africa vs Bangladesh: Quinton De Kock, South Africa Player To Watch Out For

Updated: 01 June 2019 12:28 IST

Quinton de Kock seems to be the one steady hand in the South Africa batting in World Cup 2019, as was evident in South Africa's first match against England.

South Africa vs Bangladesh: Quinton De Kock, South Africa Player To Watch Out For
Quinton de Kock was the top-scorer for South Africa with 68 runs against England in World Cup opener. © AFP

Quinton de Kock would possibly be one of a handful of South African players to show some fight as the Proteas went down by a big 104-run margin to England in their first World Cup 2019 match. Even otherwise, De Kock has been one of the most consistent players for South Africa in the recent past and he will always be one of the biggest keys for the team if they hope to keep their World Cup 2019 campaign on the rails.

De Kock was the top-scorer for South Africa with 68 runs and he was one player who looked to have the pace of the England attack, till he departed.

De Kock made his debut against New Zealand at Paarl in January 2013. Since then, he has been part of the South African One-day International (ODI) XI in 107 matches (107 innings) in which he has scored 4670 runs at an average of 45.78 and a great strike rate of 95.75.

De Kock has scored 14 centuries with a best of 178 and also 22 half-centuries.

His performance behind the stumps is equally impressive, as he has 150 catches and eight stumpings.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article South Africa South Africa Cricket Team Bangladesh Bangladesh Cricket Team Quinton de Kock Quinton de Kock World Cup 2019 South Africa vs Bangladesh, Match 5 Cricket
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Quinton de Kock will be key to South Africa's fortunes in World Cup
  • De Kock top-scored for South Africa in World Cup opener vs England
  • De Kock made his debut against new Zealand at Paarl in January 2013
Related Articles
South Africa vs Bangladesh: World Cup Head To Head Match Stats
South Africa vs Bangladesh: World Cup Head To Head Match Stats
South Africa vs Bangladesh: ODI Head To Head Match Stats, Winning, Losing, Tied Match History
South Africa vs Bangladesh: ODI Head To Head Match Stats, Winning, Losing, Tied Match History
Watch: Ben Stokes Takes Spectacular Catch In England vs South Africa World Cup Opener
Watch: Ben Stokes Takes Spectacular Catch In England vs South Africa World Cup Opener
Ben Stokes Impresses With All-Round Show As England Thrash South Africa In World Cup Opener
Ben Stokes Impresses With All-Round Show As England Thrash South Africa In World Cup Opener
Watch: Adil Rashid Denied Quinton De Kock
Watch: Adil Rashid Denied Quinton De Kock's Wicket As Bails Stay Put
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 29 May 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.
ss