World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

Bangladesh vs South Africa Live Score, Over 26 to 30 Latest Cricket Score, Updates

Updated:02 June 2019 17:15 IST

Live Updates of Today Match between South Africa vs Bangladesh from The Oval, London. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.

SA vs BAN Latest Score

29.6 overs (1 Run) The googly outside off, this is slapped through covers for a run. 8 of this over as well. South Africa just can't stop the flow of runs here.

29.5 overs (1 Run) Now looks to play the reverse sweep, just about gets bat on it. It rolls towards short third man for a single.

29.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Easy pickings for Rahim. Down the leg side, Rahim sweeps it through short fine leg and the ball races away to the fence. SA vs BAN: Match 5: Mushfiqur Rahim hits Imran Tahir for a 4! Bangladesh 188/2 (29.4 Ov). CRR: 6.33

29.3 overs (1 Run) Shakib now eases this down to long on for a single.

29.2 overs (1 Run) The bowler gives it a lot of air and lands it on off, Rahim strokes it through covers for one.

29.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on off, Rahim plays it late towards short third man.

28.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end! Full and on the pads, this is worked through mid-wicket for a run.

28.5 overs (0 Run) Mistimed! Short and on middle, Rahim looks to pull but is a touch late in the shot. It goes to mid on.

28.3 overs (0 Run) Three dots in a row! Slower one on off, Rahim defends it towards point.

28.2 overs (0 Run) Well stopped by de Kock! Short and slightly outside off, Rahim looks to cut but there is not enough width. It goes off the bottom edge to the left of de Kock who gets down low and stops it.

28.1 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, Rahim taps it towards covers and sets off. Shakib though sends him back.

27.6 overs (1 Run) Uppish but away! Short and on middle, Rahim pulls it down to fine leg and takes a single. So despite going for a boundary, only 7 from the over.

27.5 overs (0 Run) This is angled into the pads, Rahim works it once again to square leg.

27.5 overs (1 Run) Down the leg side and it has been wided.

27.4 overs (0 Run) Slower one on the pads, it is worked to square leg.

27.3 overs (1 Run) 100-run stand up! Vital stand as the two joined association when they lost two wickets in quick succession. It has come up in good time as well. Need to continue though. Shakib pulls this short ball through square leg and takes one.

27.2 overs (0 Run) Good comeback by the bowler. Bowls a yorker on off, Shakib jams it out to point.

27.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Dragged away! Slower one and on off, Shakib swings but is a touch early in the shot, also one hand comes off the bat. He though still manages to get it over mid-wicket and a boundary results. Perfect start to the over. SA vs BAN: Match 5: Shakib Al Hasan hits Chris Morris for a 4! Bangladesh 174/2 (27.1 Ov). CRR: 6.40

26.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end a decent over by Andile. He ends with a short ball and Shakib belts it through mid-wicket. The fielder in the deep does well to keep it down to one.

26.5 overs (0 Run) Gets away with one there does Andile. Short and on off, Shakib cuts hard but finds point.

26.4 overs (0 Run) An appeal but the umpire straightaway signals there is bat involved! Length ball and it is angled into the pads. Shakib looks to flick but gets an inside edge onto his pads.

26.3 overs (1 Run) On the bounce! Short and on the body, Rahim helps it on its way to fine leg for another single.

26.2 overs (1 Run) On the pads, this is flicked towards square leg for a single.

26.1 overs (1 Run) Nicely played! Opens the face of the bat and guides it down to third man for a single.

25.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Top edge and a boundary! Luck favors the brave! Short and on the body, Shakib looks to pull but gets a top edge to the fine leg fence. Fifty up for Shakib. His 43rd in ODIs. A very important knock and he knows the job is not done yet.

25.5 overs (0 Run) Another dot! Full and on off, Shakib pushes it to mid off.

25.4 overs (0 Run) Slower one on middle, Shakib pushes it to covers.

25.3 overs (1 Run) On the shorter side, Rahim swivels and pulls it through square leg for a run.

25.2 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on off, that takes off after pitching. Shakib does really well to get on top of the bounce and guide it towards point for a single.

25.1 overs (0 Run) Good length and on off, Shakib pushes it to covers.

Topics mentioned in this article Bangladesh Bangladesh Cricket Team South Africa South Africa Cricket Team The Oval, London The Oval, London World Cup 2019 South Africa vs Bangladesh, Match 5
