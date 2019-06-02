24.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Started the over with a boundary and it has been ended with a boundary too. Duminy flights it up on off, Rahim gets on his front foot and drives it through covers for a boundary. Expensive start for JP Duminy. 10 runs off his first over.
24.5 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on the pads, Mushfiqur looks to flick it but gets a leading edge which goes to point.
24.4 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Shakib flicks it towards mid-wicket for a single.
24.3 overs (0 Run) Floated on off, Shakib defends it off the front foot.
24.2 overs (1 Run) Now follows it up with a single by dropping it in the gap on the off side.
24.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Not the start Duminy would have wanted. He bowls it short on off, Mushfiqur punches it through covers for a boundary.
23.6 overs (1 Run) Length ball on off, Rahim pulls it to deep square leg and keeps the strike with one.
23.5 overs (1 Run) Length ball on the pads, Shakib flicks it to fine leg and gets a single.
23.4 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Shakib defends it off the front foot.
23.3 overs (1 Run) Good length ball outside off, Mushfiqur runs it down to third man for a single.
23.2 overs (2 Runs) Good fielding in the deep by Miller. Length ball outside off, Mushfiqur cuts it hard wide of sweeper cover. Miller runs to his left and sweeps it up with a dive as the batsmen take two.
23.1 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Rahim taps it to the man at mid on.
22.6 overs (1 Run) Another single! Rahim works it towards mid-wicket. 8 from this over as well.
22.5 overs (1 Run) Shakib now strokes it down to long on for one. Good batting.
22.4 overs (1 Run) Rahim again uses his feet and then jams it down to long on for one.
22.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Not off the middle but Rahim won't care. He uses his feet and then looks to go inside out. He does not get it off the middle but still hits it over covers for a boundary.
22.2 overs (1 Run) On the shorter side and on off, Shakib pulls it down to long on for a single.
22.1 overs (0 Run) Full and on middle, this is hit back to the bowler.
21.6 overs (0 Run) Floated on off, Rahim blocks it off the front foot.
21.5 overs (2 Runs) Slower through the air on middle and off, Rahim sweeps it wide of deep square leg and gets a couple.
21.4 overs (0 Run) Slower through the air on off, Mushfiqur defends it off the front foot.
21.3 overs (2 Runs) Floated on off, Rahim drives it wide of sweeper cover and gets a couple.
21.2 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on off, Shakib nudges it to long off and gets a run.
21.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! When it goes your way, it just goes your way. Flatter outside off, Shakib intentionally runs it down past the first slip fielder and gets a boundary.
20.6 overs (1 Run) Pitches it full and on off, Shakib drives it through mid off for a run.
20.5 overs (0 Run) Identical to the last delivery, once again Shakib fails to flick and it rolls in front of square leg. Quinton goes to collect it.
20.4 overs (0 Run) Fires one down the leg side, Shakib tries flicking but misses and it goes off his pads to short fine leg.
20.3 overs (1 Run) Continues to toss it up in the air but the line stays around leg, Rahim works it through square leg for one.
20.2 overs (1 Run) This one skids into the batsman from around middle, Shakib turns it in front of square leg and crosses for a single.
20.1 overs (1 Run) Floated full ball on middle, flicked in the gap through mid-wicket for a run.