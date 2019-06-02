4.6 overs (4 Runs) EDGY FOUR! That has come between the two slip fielders. Third boundary in the over. The change of angle almost does the trick for Ngidi. He comes from around the wicket and lands it on off, it straightens a touch. Sarkar pokes at it. The ball takes the outside edge and goes in between first slip and second. Both go after it half-heartedly till then though it sneaks through and goes to the third man fence.
Live Score
4.5 overs (0 Run) Ngidi bowls it fuller this time. Sarkar nicely plays it onto the ground. Good batting, putting away the bad balls and respecting the good balls.
4.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Powered again! Short and outside off, this time Sarkar drags his pull through mid-wicket and bags another boundary. Consecutive ones. This was even better than the previous one.
4.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Smashed! That has been dismissed! Short and on middle, Sarkar goes back and hammers the pull through mid-wicket. It races away to the fence.
4.2 overs (1 Run) Good running! This is worked to the left of mid on and the batters take one.
4.1 overs (1 Run) Plays it with the angle, opens the face of the bat and guides it down to third man for one.
3.6 overs (0 Run) Length and outside off, it is left alone. A watchful start by Bangladesh here.
3.5 overs (2 Runs) A couple! Not off the middle again! Full and outside off, Tamim goes after it but it hits the inner half. Goes past square leg and the batters take two.
3.4 overs (1 Run) Down the leg side, Sarkar looks to flick but misses. The ball hits the pads and rolls towards the leg side. A leg bye taken.
3.3 overs (0 Run) Length and outside off, again. Sarkar throws his bat at it but it goes off the inner half towards mid off.
3.2 overs (1 Run) Another single! Back of a length on off, Iqbal works it through mid-wicket for a single.
3.1 overs (1 Run) Nicely played! Back of a length on off, Sarkar plays it late and guides it down to third man for one.
2.6 overs (0 Run) Continues bowling it on a driving length on off, Tamim strokes it right off the middle to covers.
2.5 overs (0 Run) Loose shot! This was behind a driving length and outside off, Tamim still goes for a drive but luckily for him, the ball whizzes past the outside edge.
2.4 overs (0 Run) Slightly closer to the off pole this time. Tamim throws his bat at it. It goes off the inner half towards square leg. Ended up playing outside the line there did Iqbal.
2.3 overs (2 Runs) Through the gap! It does not go to the boundary as it was not perfectly timed. Full and on off, Tamim leans into it and strokes it, off the bottom part but through covers for two.
2.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and on off, Tamim getsright behind the line this time and defends it onto the ground.
2.1 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Good use of the angle there. Length and on off, it slants away. Tamim plays inside the line and gets beaten.
1.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end a tight over by Rabada. Full and outside off, Tamim goes hard at it. The ball flies off the outside edge and down to third man for a single.
1.5 overs (0 Run) Short and on the body again, Tamim looks to flick but misses to get hit on the thigh pad. For a second he does not know where the ball is but then spots it as it rolls towards the leg side.
1.4 overs (0 Run) Good change in length and a very good take as well! Short and it is well-directed. Tamim ducks under it at the end. Quinton behind leaps and takes it with one hand.
1.3 overs (0 Run) A muted appeal but it is pitching outside leg. Length and it comes back in. Tamim looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Goes very full and on off, looking for some swing but there ain't any. Tamim strokes it back to the bowler.
1.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Down the leg side, Iqbal looks to flick but misses. It has been wided.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, Iqbal keeps it out.
0.6 over (0 Run) A dot to end a good first over for Bangladesh! Back of a length on off, Sarkar defends it out.
0.5 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Sarkar is off the mark in style! He looks to have come out with an attacking approach as all the three shots he has played, he has played with intensity. Short and on middle, Sarkar plays the pick up shot over square leg and the ball races away.
0.4 over (0 Run) Almost chops it on! Slightly short and just outside off, Sarkar looks to cut but the ball was too close to play that shot. The ball takes the inside edge and bounces ahead of the stumps and then goes to the keeper.
0.3 over (0 Run) Good confident drive! Length and on off, Sarkar lunges and strokes it to the man at covers.
0.2 over (1 Run) Corrects his line and bowls it on the stumps, Tamim is off the mark as he works it through square leg for one.
0.1 over (0 Run) A little movement there for Ngidi. Around off and it goes away. Tamim lets it be.