Series Win Against India Gave Us The Confidence For World Cup, Says Pat Cummins

Australia fast bowler Pat Cummins has said that it was the series win against India earlier this year that gave Australia confidence ahead of the World Cup 2019 . Before Australia's tour of India, they were looking completely out of sorts with results not going in their favour. At one stage, Australia slipped down to sixth in the ICC One-day International (ODI) rankings. However, the series win against India in their backyard, rejuvenated the Australian team for their World Cup title defence. Australia was boosted with the return of their star players; David Warner and Steve Smith who were included in the squad after serving ban for their role in the ball-tampering scandal.

"I think that Indian series win, probably the T20 series win, to be honest (was when I realised we could give the World Cup a shake)," Pat Cummins was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

Talking about the game, Cummins elucidated that Maxwell's hundred at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru filled the Australian team with the belief that they can beat anyone, anywhere.

"At Bangalore, Maxi (Glenn Maxwell) hit a hundred and we won seemingly out of nowhere. It gave us a real confidence, the best side in the world, in their own conditions. It really felt like a special group, a couple of really special wins where we felt like we could win from anywhere," Cummins added.

For Australia, their quicks have done the trick for the five-time world champions. Mitchell Starc has been clinical with the ball and is the highest wicket taker so far in the World Cup with 24 scalps.

Australia are currently sitting on top of the points table with 14 points in eight games. Australia, captained by Aaron Finch, will face South Africa in their last World Cup league match on Saturday.