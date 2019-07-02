 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

Series Win Against India Gave Us The Confidence For World Cup, Says Pat Cummins

Updated: 02 July 2019 17:34 IST

Australia have just lost one match, against India, in the World Cup 2019 league matches so far.

Series Win Against India Gave Us The Confidence For World Cup, Says Pat Cummins
Pat Cummins has picked up 12 wickets so far in the World Cup 2019. © AFP

Australia fast bowler Pat Cummins has said that it was the series win against India earlier this year that gave Australia confidence ahead of the World Cup 2019. Before Australia's tour of India, they were looking completely out of sorts with results not going in their favour. At one stage, Australia slipped down to sixth in the ICC One-day International (ODI) rankings. However, the series win against India in their backyard, rejuvenated the Australian team for their World Cup title defence. Australia was boosted with the return of their star players; David Warner and Steve Smith who were included in the squad after serving ban for their role in the ball-tampering scandal.

"I think that Indian series win, probably the T20 series win, to be honest (was when I realised we could give the World Cup a shake)," Pat Cummins was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

Talking about the game, Cummins elucidated that Maxwell's hundred at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru filled the Australian team with the belief that they can beat anyone, anywhere.

"At Bangalore, Maxi (Glenn Maxwell) hit a hundred and we won seemingly out of nowhere. It gave us a real confidence, the best side in the world, in their own conditions. It really felt like a special group, a couple of really special wins where we felt like we could win from anywhere," Cummins added.

For Australia, their quicks have done the trick for the five-time world champions. Mitchell Starc has been clinical with the ball and is the highest wicket taker so far in the World Cup with 24 scalps.

Australia are currently sitting on top of the points table with 14 points in eight games. Australia, captained by Aaron Finch, will face South Africa in their last World Cup league match on Saturday.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Australia Australia Cricket Team India India Cricket Team Patrick James Cummins Pat Cummins Cricket World Cup 2019
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Pat Cummins believes series win against India helped Australia for WC
  • Australia are currently on top of the points table
  • Australia will next face South Africa in their next league fixture
Related Articles
Australian Team Visits World War I Memorial Site Ahead Of World Cup 2019
Australian Team Visits World War I Memorial Site Ahead Of World Cup 2019
England To Use Dukes Balls With More Pronounced Seam For Ashes
England To Use Dukes Balls With More Pronounced Seam For Ashes
Australian Bowlers Deny "False" David Warner Test Boycott Reports
Australian Bowlers Deny "False" David Warner Test Boycott Reports
Aaron Finch Praises Australia After "Unbelievable" Series Win Against India
Aaron Finch Praises Australia After "Unbelievable" Series Win Against India
2nd ODI: Virat Kohli, Bowlers Shine As India Script Thrilling Win Against Australia
2nd ODI: Virat Kohli, Bowlers Shine As India Script Thrilling Win Against Australia
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 04 June 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.