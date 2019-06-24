"Sarfaraz, We Are Sorry": Pakistan Fans, Team Unite After Poor Start To World Cup 2019

Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed led his side to a victory over South Africa on Sunday after a poor start to their World Cup 2019 campaign. Sarfaraz Ahmed and his side were openly criticised for their poor start at the World Cup 2019, which included a drubbing against arch-rivals India. Pakistan pace spearhead Mohammad Amir and many other members also appealed to the fans, not to "use bad words for the players". But after a rough last week the Pakistan fans and team were seen uniting after their World Cup 2019 match win against South Africa as Sarfaraz Ahmed was seen giving autographs to his fans.

A picture of a fan, who brought the banner of "Sarfaraz We Are Sorry", to the Pakistan vs South Africa match is also doing rounds on social media.

Many Pakistan fans have also took to social media to apologise to Sarfaraz Ahmed and his side for crying foul against them.

@SarfarazA_54 congratulations sarfaraz bhai .we are sorry . — Zeem Peerzada (@TheReaMujnabeen) June 24, 2019

Sarfaraz Bhai we are with you

I am sorry to say that It was such a shameful act performed from our side ... These men are a pure reflection of their families ... What they learn & what they do and they implement such kind of behaviours in practical life.#weStandwithSarfaraz — Muhammad Amjad Sohail (@Muhamma26387581) June 22, 2019

Among a few incidents, Sarfaraz Ahmed's fitness was criticised by the fans. He was also trolled for yawning during the India vs Pakistan World Cup 2019 match.

Senior Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik and his wife Sania Mirza were also criticized for a video which showed the couple partying with a few other team members.

However, Pakistan's win against South Africa has seen things calm down and the side still remains in the semi-finals contention.

Pakistan will next take on table-toppers New Zealand, followed by Afghanistan and Bangladesh.