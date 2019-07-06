Shoaib Malik retired from the One-day International as Pakistan concluded their World Cup 2019 campaign with a 94-run win over Bangladesh at Lord's on Friday. Even though Shoaib Malik didn't make a farewell appearance in Pakistan's last World Cup match, the 37-year-old made the announcement at the post-match press conference in London. Indian tennis star Sania Mirza, who married Shoaib Malik in 2010 , wished the cricketer on his retirement with an inspiring quote, adding that she and their son Izhaan are proud of everything he has achieved.

"'Every story has an end, but in life every ending is a new beginning' @realshoaibmalik, you have proudly played for your country for 20 years and you continue to do so with so much honour and humility..Izhaan and I are so proud of everything you have achieved but also for who you are," Sania Mirza said on Twitter.

Malik, the former Pakistan captain, played three matches in the World Cup with his last being a league stage match against arch-rivals India. He was dismissed for a duck in Manchester, following the scores of zero and eight against Australia and England respectively.

Malik, a veteran of 287 ODIs, admitted it was an emotional moment to call time on his 50-over career, adding that he will continue to play the Twenty20 format.

"I am retiring from one-day cricket. I'm sad as I'm leaving the format I loved the most but this will allow me to spend more time with my family and concentrate on the Twenty20 World Cup next year," Malik said as quoted by AFP.

Former and current teammates of Malik poured in wishes for his post-retirement life on social media.

"What an amazing 10 years we've had together. You're someone who's built and rebuilt his career and always had a huge smile on his face. Will miss your presence in the dressing room and on field. Sialkot ki shan, always stay happy my bro @realshoaibmalik," fast bowler Wahab Riaz said in a tweet.

What an amazing 10 years we've had together. You're someone who's built and rebuilt his career and always had a huge smile on his face. Will miss your presence in the dressing room and on field. Sialkot ki shan, always stay happy my bro @realshoaibmalik #ThankYouMalik pic.twitter.com/cDSa5AVgDi — Wahab Riaz (@WahabViki) July 5, 2019

"Congratulations @realshoaibmalik on a commendable ODI career spanning over a couple of decades. You've made your country proud with all you have achieved & are a true ambassador to the Nation. I've enjoyed the times we have played together & wish you all the very best," Shahid Afridi tweeted.

Congratulations @realshoaibmalik on a commendable ODI career spanning over a couple of decades. You've made your country proud with all you have achieved & are a true ambassador to the Nation. I've enjoyed the times we have played together & wish you all the very best — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) July 5, 2019

We started our career almost together you have always been a good friend good colleague&good mentor.Congratulations @realshoaibmalik on a successful ODI career.served Pakistan with full heart&pure dedication.thank you for 20 years of your services.wish u all the best for future. pic.twitter.com/1rjoiHa0L0 — Kamran Akmal (@KamiAkmal23) July 5, 2019

Thank you @realshoaibmalik for all your guidance and support. May you continue to smile and laugh after your ODI retirement. Stay blessed brother. #ThankYouShoaibMalik pic.twitter.com/rtEj1StsX3 — Shadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan) July 5, 2019

In the World Cup 2019, Pakistan were ousted by New Zealand on net run-rate despite finishing level on 11 points after nine matches.