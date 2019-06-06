Pakistan and Sri Lanka, both teams with a demoralising defeat followed by an exhilarating win, will be facing off in their World Cup 2019 contest on Friday, in high spirits after their recovery, However, Pakistan will be the side with greater mental strength, having got the better of hosts and favourites England in their second league match after a hammering at the hands of the West Indies. Pakistan presented an all-round performance against England to make sure they claimed full points. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, had to fight against Afghanistan after setting up a modest total, but emerged winners eventually.

The World Cup head to head between Pakistan and Sri Lanka however makes for incongruous reading.

World Cup head to head:

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka

Matches: 7

Pakistan won: 7

Sri Lanka won: 0

Ties: 0

No Result: 0

Needless to say, like India have the wood on Pakistan when it comes to World Cup matches, Pakistan have the same advantage over Sri Lanka.

Pakistan and Sri Lanka played their first World Cup match in 1975 and the last encounter was in 2011.