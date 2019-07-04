 
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

Pakistan Face Improbable Task To Make World Cup Semi-Finals, Fans Offer Hilarious Suggestions

Updated: 04 July 2019 16:00 IST

With England already in the World Cup 2019 semis, Pakistan will have to unearth a miracle to hike their run rate enough to go past New Zealand.

Pakistan, who still have a game in hand, are placed fifth with nine points. © AFP

Pakistan were counting on India and New Zealand to beat England in their respective World Cup 2019 league stage matches but the hosts got their campaign back on track with back-to-back wins. After defeating New Zealand by 119 runs in Chester-le-Street, England became the third team after Australia and India to seal a semi-final spot. Despite losing the match on Wednesday, New Zealand are currently placed fourth with 11 points from nine games, while Pakistan, who still have a game in hand, are placed fifth with nine points. Even if the 1992 champions manage to beat Bangladesh on Friday, New Zealand are way ahead in terms of net run-rate, which is +0.175, compared to Pakistan's -0.792.

The road to the knockout stage for Pakistan is just an improbable mathematical calculation and that too provided Pakistan win the toss and bat against Bangladesh.

Pakistan need to beat Bangladesh:

- by 311 runs after scoring 350;

- by 316 runs after scoring 400;

- by 321 runs after scoring 450;

- If Bangladesh opt to bat, Pakistan's hopes will be over even before the first ball is bowled at the Lord's.

Amused or baffled by Pakistan's predicament, fans offered some hilarious suggestions on social media.

Here are some of them:

In all likelihood, Australia, India, England and New Zealand will make the knockout stage. The first semi-final will be played at Old Trafford in Manchester on Tuesday.

The second semi-final is scheduled to be played at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Thursday, while the final will be played at the Lord's on Sunday.

Comments
  • Pakistan were counting on India and New Zealand to beat England
  • New Zealand are currently placed fourth with 11 points from nine games
  • New Zealand are way ahead of Pakistan in terms of net run-rate
