Sarfaraz Ahmed-led Pakistan revived their World Cup 2019 campaign with a 14-run victory over hosts England in a high-scoring clash, after being bundled out for paltry 105 in their opening match against the West Indies. Up next, Pakistan will take on Sri Lanka, who had a similar outing so far with a loss to New Zealand and a win against Afghanistan in last two matches at World Cup 2019. Ahead of the crucial tie, Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur has urged his team to "stay ruthless" at the World Cup. The victory over England ended Pakistan's sequence of 11 consecutive defeats in One-day Internationals. Arthur praised his team's resolve after a "shocking" defeat in their tournament opener. "It was just so good to see us go out and play with the belief and intensity that we had spoken about," Arthur told AFP. "When we put all three disciplines together we know we can beat anybody. We now need to stay consistent and ruthless." Pakistan posted an impressive 348/8 against a potent England bowling attack, with fifties from veteran Mohammad Hafeez, Babar Azam and Sarfaraz Ahmed. (LIVE SCORECARD)