Former India batsman Virender Sehwag was known for playing an aggressive brand of cricket throughout his career. He took a new look at Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah's fiery spell against South African openers Quinton de Kock, who is a Mumbai Indians teammate in the Indian Premier League, and Hashim Amla, dismissing both of them as South Africa were put on the back foot straightaway. Following the same, Sehwag was prompt to take a dig at De Kock's dismissal on Twitter.

Sehwag shared a picture showing Bumrah and De Kock donning the Mumbai Indians jersey. Referring to the time when Bumrah consoled De Kock after he conceded four byes in his final over when MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings were very close of chasing the target. Seeing the wicketkeeper distressed, the 25-year old Bumrah comforted him with a hug.

Sehwag tweeted that 23 days ago, De Kock was shown leniency by Bumrah but there is no scene for any mercy this time.

23 days ago some mercy and amazing gesture for DeKock, but today no mercy . Jasprit

Bumrah, what a spell #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/I1nvvkHC8u — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 5, 2019

South Africa ended up scoring 227/9 runs in their 50 overs after Faf du Plessis won the toss and opted to bat. Yuzvendra Chahal claimed four wickets.

