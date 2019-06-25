 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

World Cup 2019, New Zealand vs Pakistan: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming

Updated: 25 June 2019 17:42 IST

Pakistan will have up to their game if they want to beat New Zealand and keep their semis hopes alive.

World Cup 2019, New Zealand vs Pakistan: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
New Zealand are yet to face a defeat in the ongoing World Cup 2019. © AFP

Pakistan will lock horns with New Zealand on Wednesday at Edgbaston in Birmingham. Pakistan defeated South Africa by 49 runs on Sunday at Lord's to keep their hopes of advancing to the next stage alive in the ongoing World Cup 2019. Pakistan are currently sitting at seventh position in the points table with five points in six games. Pakistan have three games left in their World Cup campaign and they need to win every match, if they want to stay among the top four in the points table. On the other hand, New Zealand continued their unbeaten run after winning a close encounter against West Indies and they are on top of the points table.

When is the New Zealand vs Pakistan World Cup 2019 match?

The New Zealand vs Pakistan World Cup 2019 match will be played on June 26, 2019 (Wednesday).

Where will the New Zealand vs Pakistan World Cup 2019 match be played?

The New Zealand vs Pakistan World Cup 2019 match will be played at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

What time does the New Zealand vs Pakistan World Cup 2019 match begin?

The New Zealand vs Pakistan World Cup 2019 match will begin at 03:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the New Zealand vs Pakistan World Cup 2019 match?

The New Zealand vs Pakistan World Cup 2019 match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the New Zealand vs Pakistan World Cup 2019 match?

The live streaming of the New Zealand vs Pakistan World Cup 2019 match will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Pakistan Pakistan Cricket Team New Zealand New Zealand Cricket Team Cricket New Zealand vs Pakistan, Match 33 World Cup 2019
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • New Zealand will lock horns with Pakistan on Wednesday at Edgbaston
  • New Zealand are on top of the points table with 11 points in six games
  • Pakistan defeated South Africa by 49 runs in their last league fixture
Related Articles
Preview: Rejuvenated Pakistan Face New Zealand In A Must-Win Encounter
Preview: Rejuvenated Pakistan Face New Zealand In A Must-Win Encounter
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 04 June 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.