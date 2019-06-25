Pakistan will lock horns with New Zealand on Wednesday at Edgbaston in Birmingham. Pakistan defeated South Africa by 49 runs on Sunday at Lord's to keep their hopes of advancing to the next stage alive in the ongoing World Cup 2019. Pakistan are currently sitting at seventh position in the points table with five points in six games. Pakistan have three games left in their World Cup campaign and they need to win every match, if they want to stay among the top four in the points table. On the other hand, New Zealand continued their unbeaten run after winning a close encounter against West Indies and they are on top of the points table.

When is the New Zealand vs Pakistan World Cup 2019 match?

The New Zealand vs Pakistan World Cup 2019 match will be played on June 26, 2019 (Wednesday).

Where will the New Zealand vs Pakistan World Cup 2019 match be played?

The New Zealand vs Pakistan World Cup 2019 match will be played at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

What time does the New Zealand vs Pakistan World Cup 2019 match begin?

The New Zealand vs Pakistan World Cup 2019 match will begin at 03:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the New Zealand vs Pakistan World Cup 2019 match?

The New Zealand vs Pakistan World Cup 2019 match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the New Zealand vs Pakistan World Cup 2019 match?

The live streaming of the New Zealand vs Pakistan World Cup 2019 match will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)