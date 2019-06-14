 
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

World Cup 2019, India vs Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Pakistan Batsman To Watch

Updated: 14 June 2019 14:52 IST

Imam-ul-Haq has the trying job of getting Pakistan off to a good start in circumstances where the fast bowlers hare spitting venom.

Imam-ul-Haq scored a crucial fifty against Australia but failed to get his team over the line. © AFP

Pakistan's failure and success in their World Cup 2019 league matches have been measured by how their batsmen have fared. They lost to both West Indies and Australia after they failed at different stages while they were in fine form against England and the team won. With the fast bowlers showing their teeth in almost every match, the openers have a very trying job indeed and this is where Iman-ul-Haq comes into focus. The bespectacled left-hander's graph has been consonant with Pakistan's performance so far and if he does well, things look good for the team.

Imam-ul-Haq has so far scored one half-century against Australia and once he departed, the middle-order caved in. Imam also scored 44 against England as Pakistan went ahead to win.

Imam made his One-day International debut against Sri Lanka at Abu Dhabi in October 2017 and straightway rustled up his first ODI century.

Imam has played 31 ODIs so far (31 innings) and incredibly already has six centuries and an equal number of half-centuries to his credit, with an aggregate of 1486 runs at an average of 57.15 and strike rate of 80.58. His top score is 151.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Pakistan Pakistan Cricket Team India India Cricket Team Imam-ul-Haq Imam-ul-Haq World Cup 2019 Cricket India vs Pakistan, Match 22
Highlights
  • Pakistan lost to Australia and West Indies in the World Cup
  • Imam-ul-Haq has scored one fifty in the tournament so far
  • Pakistan will look to Imam to provide a solid start against India
