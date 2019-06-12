 
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

World Cup 2019, India vs New Zealand: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming

Updated: 12 June 2019 16:59 IST

India have started their campaign with a couple of strong performances against South Africa and Australia.

KL Rahul is likely to be Rohit Sharma's opening partner for India's third game World Cup. © AFP

Despite an injury to India's go-to man in the ICC tournaments, Shikhar Dhawan, India are still the favourites ahead of their World Cup 2019 clash against New Zealand on Thursday at Nottingham. Whoever replaces the left-handed opening batsman at the top of the order will be put through a stern test against a formidable New Zealand seam attack. However, all the eyes would be on the rain that has forced three washouts in the tournament so far. KL Rahul is likely to be Rohit Sharma's opening partner for India's third game World Cup and the duo will look to provide a solid start for the middle order to cash-in later. India have started their campaign with a couple of strong performances against South Africa and Australia. Dhawan, who failed to get off the blocks in the warm-ups, came roaring back into the form against Australia with a match-winning inning of 117. During his innings, Dhawan was hit on his left thumb that has forced him out of action for at least three weeks. 

When is the India vs New Zealand World Cup 2019 match?

The India vs New Zealand World Cup 2019 match will be played on June 13, 2019 (Thursday).

Where will the India vs New Zealand World Cup 2019 match be played?

The India vs New Zealand World Cup 2019 match will be played at Trent Bridge, Nottingham.

What time does the India vs New Zealand World Cup 2019 match begin?

The India vs New Zealand World Cup 2019 match will begin at 03:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs New Zealand World Cup 2019 match?

The India vs New Zealand World Cup 2019 match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the India vs New Zealand World Cup 2019 match?

The live streaming of the India vs New Zealand World Cup 2019 match will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team New Zealand New Zealand Cricket Team Shikhar Dhawan Shikhar Dhawan World Cup 2019 India vs New Zealand, Match 18 Cricket
Highlights
  • India are favourites ahead of World Cup 2019 clash against New Zealand
  • All the eyes would be on the rain that has forced three washouts
  • KL Rahul is likely to be Rohit Sharma's opening partner
