World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

"My Life Is Now Sorted": Michael Vaughan Tweets After Being Blocked By Sanjay Manjrekar

Updated: 09 July 2019 20:33 IST

Michael Vaughan and Sanjay Manjrekar were involved in a verbal spat after the latter's "bits and pieces" remarks about Ravindra Jadeja.

Michael Vaughan was blocked on Twitter by Sanjay Manjrekar © Instagram

Michael Vaughan was blocked on Twitter by Sanjay Manjrekar after they broke into a verbal spat over the latter's "bit and pieces" remarks about Ravindra Jadeja. Michael Vaughan has continuously been critical of Sanjay Manjrekar and has been trolling him for his "bits and pieces" remarks. During the India vs New Zealand World Cup 2019 semi-final, Vaughan had once again trolled Manjrekar after Ravindra Jadeja dismissed Henry Nicholls for 28. Following which he was promptly blocked by Sanjay Manjrekar on Twitter.

Vaughan took to twitter and said, "BREAKING NEWS .. I have been blocked by @sanjaymanjrekar .. !!! #CWC19"

The former England captain also said, his "life is now sorted" after being blocked by Manjrekar.

Earlier, Manjrekar was savagely trolled by Vaughan after the former India opener did a U-turn on his take on Ravindra Jadeja's abilities as a cricketer.

After saying that he was not a fan of "bits and pieces player", which in his view Jadeja is at this moment in his career, Manjrekar decided to include the all-rounder in his India playing XI for World Cup 2019 semi-finals.

Vaughan had earlier trolled Manjrekar by tweeting, "I see you have picked that bits and pieces cricketer!!!"

Manjrekar had tweeted his India XI after Ravindra Jadeja's fine bowling performance against Sri Lanka on Saturday.

Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team New Zealand New Zealand Cricket Team World Cup 2019 Sanjay Manjrekar Michael Vaughan Cricket
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
