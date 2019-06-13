 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, World Cup 2019: India Face New Zealand Amid Rain Forecast

Updated:13 June 2019 14:21 IST

India vs New Zealand Live Score, 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup: After registering an emphatic victory over Australia, India will take on New Zealand.

India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, World Cup 2019: India Face New Zealand Amid Rain Forecast
India vs New Zealand Live Match, Cricket World Cup Score: India and New Zealand have been unbeaten. © AFP

Despite an injury to India's go-to man in the ICC tournaments, Shikhar Dhawan, India are still the favourites ahead of their World Cup 2019 clash against New Zealand on Thursday at Nottingham. Whoever replaces the left-handed opening batsman at the top of the order will be put through a stern test against a formidable New Zealand seam attack. However, all the eyes would be on the rain that has forced three washouts in the tournament so far. KL Rahul is likely to be Rohit Sharma's opening partner for India's third game World Cup and the duo will look to provide a solid start for the middle order to cash-in later. India have started their campaign with a couple of strong performances against South Africa and Australia. Dhawan, who failed to get off the blocks in the warm-ups, came roaring back into the form against Australia with a match-winning inning of 117. During his innings, Dhawan was hit on his left thumb that has forced him out of action for at least three weeks. New Zealand's fast bowler Lockie Ferguson is rearing to go on a track that provides assistance to the bowlers. (LIVE SCORECARD)

World Cup 2019 Match Today, Live Score Updates Between India vs New Zealand, Straight from Trent Bridge, Nottingham.

  • 14:21 (IST)Jun 13, 2019
    Heavy rain is expected at 2:30 pm IST, meaning we might see a delay in toss. We have put out a detailed weather report on our website click here to read that.
  • 14:06 (IST)Jun 13, 2019
    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of match between India and New Zealand straight from Trent Bridge, Nottingham.
    Comments
    Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team New Zealand New Zealand Cricket Team Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Kane Stuart Williamson Kane Williamson Trent Bridge, Nottingham Trent Bridge, Nottingham World Cup 2019 India vs New Zealand, Match 18 Live Cricket Score Live Score Live Blogs Cricket
    Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
    Related Articles
    World Cup 2019, India vs New Zealand: Trent Bridge, Nottingham Weather Report
    World Cup 2019, India vs New Zealand: Trent Bridge, Nottingham Weather Report
    Cricket World Cup 2019, India vs New Zealand: India Probable Playing XI, New Zealand Probable Playing XI
    Cricket World Cup 2019, India vs New Zealand: India Probable Playing XI, New Zealand Probable Playing XI
    India Will Miss Injured Shikhar Dhawan, Says Ross Taylor
    India Will Miss Injured Shikhar Dhawan, Says Ross Taylor
    Cricket World Cup 2019: India vs New Zealand: Match Date, Time, Venue, Stadium
    Cricket World Cup 2019: India vs New Zealand: Match Date, Time, Venue, Stadium
    World Cup 2019: India vs New Zealand: Ross Taylor, New Zealand Player To Watch
    World Cup 2019: India vs New Zealand: Ross Taylor, New Zealand Player To Watch
    Advertisement

    Advertisement

    Rankings

    • TEST
    • ODI
    • T20
    Rank Team Rating
    1 IndiaIndia 113
    2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
    3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
    4 EnglandEngland 105
    5 AustraliaAustralia 98
    Last updated on: 04 June 2019

    Poll of the day

    Now Trending

    Advertisement

    © Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.